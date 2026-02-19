New Mexico Launches Investigation Into Bodies of 2 Minors Allegedly Strangled to Death at Epstein Ranch After 'Rough, Fetish Sex'

The allegations against late financier, pedophile, and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continue to come out.

Although intense focus has been on Epstein’s various relationships with powerful politicians and businessmen, as well as what disgusting, evil acts took place on his island, Little Saint James, new information suggests his ranch in New Mexico could have been used similarly.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the New Mexico Department of Justice is investigating allegations stemming from documents released by the United States Department of Justice that the bodies of two foreign young women are buried there.

New Mexico Department of Justice spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez says her state’s DOJ has request a copy of the document making this claim with unredacted information.

“We are actively investigating this allegation and are conducting a broader review in light of the latest release from the U.S. Department of Justice,” she said.

The Zorro Ranch is the target of a larger investigation by the state trying to uncover the extent of Epstein’s abuse on the property.

Per Reuters, the email about the bodies was sent to a New Mexico radio host, Eddy Aragon, by a former ranch employee who requested bitcoin in exchange for video evidence of Epstein having relations with minors.

Aragon sent that information to the FBI. It stated specifically that the girls were buried “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro.”

Their cause of death was “by strangulation during rough, fetish sex.”

The news comes just as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, more commonly known as Prince Andrew, has been arrested in the United Kingdom in relation to his alleged ties to Epstein, according to the BBC.

Many Democrats have criticized the Trump administration for its handling of the Epstein files.

A major part of evidence against Epstein’s associates would be the flight logs.

Who was going to Little Saint James and how frequently? These are undoubtedly the people who must answer to authorities.

If the New Mexico DOJ investigation yields results, it seems there’s an entirely new layer to this story.

Who went to Zorro Ranch?

If these allegations are true, who were these two victims and where were they from?

The arrival of the Trump administration has by no means closed the book and brought justice to the people harmed.

Doing so should be the first concern of any investigation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.