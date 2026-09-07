After President Donald Trump shared a humorous social media post Sunday about changing New Mexico’s name, the state’s Democratic governor took it seriously and shot back.

The commander in chief posted a message on Truth Social that read, “Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!!!”

It also included an AI video of the president walking over to the state’s welcome sign and replacing the word “Mexico” with a sticker that read “AMERICA,” before the song “YMCA” began blasting while Trump danced.

He also reportedly posted a map of New Mexico with the word “Mexico” crossed out and replaced with “America.”

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President Trump just posted this on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/DqCmhgGuKg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 6, 2026

The humor seemed lost on Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who posted a rebuttal on X the very same day.

“New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed,” she wrote. “What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families. While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring.”

“Americans are also spending more at the grocery store, losing access to health care and wondering if they’ll ever be able to afford a home,” Grisham continued.

“Under Democratic leadership here in New Mexico, we’re providing families with free childcare and college, protecting access to health care and investing in housing. While the White House wastes time coloring on maps, Nuevo México is busy doing the work.”

New Mexico’s name isn’t up for debate — it’s been ours since before the United States existed. What is up for debate? Who’s showing up for working families. While the President tries to distract Americans from his disastrous war in Iran, gas prices keep soaring. Americans are… pic.twitter.com/tnX1gPItDH — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 6, 2026

Despite Grisham’s claim about the state thriving under Democratic rule, U.S. News and World Report ranked New Mexico near the bottom in several major categories.

It’s ranked 47th out of 50 for overall experience and was dead last in education. It ranked 40th on the economy and health care, while scoring even lower for infrastructure at 45. It was also near the bottom on crime at 48.

Grisham’s response wasn’t totally without merit, however, given Trump’s policy on the importance of symbolism and rebranding.

The president has already changed the Defense Department back to the Department of War, the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and more recently signed an executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America following a trade dispute with Canada.

Last week, Trump even floated the idea of renaming the Strait of Hormuz after himself.

“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???” the president posted on Truth Social.

“Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

In addition, he said the United States might seize control of the vital waterway and make it part of America.

“Pretty soon, I will be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump declared.

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