Miss Universe’s owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, gave an impassioned speech on Saturday celebrating the fact that Miss Universe is now “gonna be run by women.”

There’s only one problem: Jakrajutatip is not a woman, but rather a “transgender woman,” aka a man.

Nevertheless, since he took over the company in October of 2022, establishment media outlets have celebrated Miss Universe’s “first” woman owner.

Of note, Miss Universe was once owned by former President Donald Trump from 2002 to 2015.

According to Axios, Jakrajutatip is a Thai transgender business mogel who got his start working in a family-owned business that later became JKN Global Group, a large media company.

During his speech on Saturday, Jakrajutatip promised major changes for the competition under his leadership.

Anne Jakrajutatip, the new owner of Miss Universe, delivered an empowering speech yesterday: “Welcome to the new era. From now on it’s gonna be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world.” pic.twitter.com/TJXV8EPkAv — Dan Hastings-நாராயணன் (@notdanhastings) January 15, 2023

“Welcome to the new era of the global women’s empowerment platform. Welcome to the Miss Universe Organization,” he said during the event’s coronation in New Orleans, according to GMA News Online, a Philippines news outlet.

“From now on, it’s gonna be run by women, owned by transwomen, for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism, diverse cultures, social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, a force for good, and the beauty of humanity.”

While many are celebrating Jakrajutatip’s Miss Universe speech, others are criticizing his title as the first woman owner of the company.

It’s not FEMALE EMPOWERMENT when the first “woman” to own the Miss Universe pageant organization was born a MAN. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 15, 2023

“It’s not FEMALE EMPOWERMENT when the first ‘woman’ to own the Miss Universe pageant organization was born a MAN,” former senatorial candidate James Bradley wrote.

You MUST accept transgender Miss Universe or you are a BIGOT pic.twitter.com/7fPFEleiIP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2023

“You MUST accept transgender Miss Universe or you are a BIGOT,” Jack Posobiec of Human Events tweeted.

Serious question. They are the first woman to buy it. Does that mean, if a non-transgender woman buys it next, does it count? Or not count? If a transgender does something first does it nullify the non-transgender after?https://t.co/bBYM077YRT — TroyVirtual (@TroyVirtual) January 15, 2023

“Serious question. They are the first woman to buy it. Does that mean, if a non-transgender woman buys it next, does it count? Or not count?” another Twitter user wrote.

“If a transgender does something first does it nullify the non-transgender after?”

