Parler Share
News

New 'Miss Universe' Owner Claims the Pageant Is Now Owned by a Woman - But There's One BIG Problem With That

 By Michael Austin  January 15, 2023 at 11:08am
Parler Share

Miss Universe’s owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, gave an impassioned speech on Saturday celebrating the fact that Miss Universe is now “gonna be run by women.”

There’s only one problem: Jakrajutatip is not a woman, but rather a “transgender woman,” aka a man.

Nevertheless, since he took over the company in October of 2022, establishment media outlets have celebrated Miss Universe’s “first” woman owner.

Of note, Miss Universe was once owned by former President Donald Trump from 2002 to 2015.

According to Axios, Jakrajutatip is a Thai transgender business mogel who got his start working in a family-owned business that later became JKN Global Group, a large media company.

Trending:
Push for Gas Stove Ban Makes Total Sense After It's Exposed Who Was Behind Study

During his speech on Saturday, Jakrajutatip promised major changes for the competition under his leadership.

“Welcome to the new era of the global women’s empowerment platform. Welcome to the Miss Universe Organization,” he said during the event’s coronation in New Orleans, according to GMA News Online, a Philippines news outlet.

Should women protest against the new “Miss Universe” owner?

“From now on, it’s gonna be run by women, owned by transwomen, for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism, diverse cultures, social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, a force for good, and the beauty of humanity.”

While many are celebrating Jakrajutatip’s Miss Universe speech, others are criticizing his title as the first woman owner of the company.

“It’s not FEMALE EMPOWERMENT when the first ‘woman’ to own the Miss Universe pageant organization was born a MAN,” former senatorial candidate James Bradley wrote.

Related:
Some of the Largest School Districts in US Are Keeping a Big Secret from Parents

“You MUST accept transgender Miss Universe or you are a BIGOT,” Jack Posobiec of Human Events tweeted.

“Serious question. They are the first woman to buy it. Does that mean, if a non-transgender woman buys it next, does it count? Or not count?” another Twitter user wrote.

“If a transgender does something first does it nullify the non-transgender after?”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




New 'Miss Universe' Owner Claims the Pageant Is Now Owned by a Woman - But There's One BIG Problem With That
Idaho Murder Victim's Father Tears Into Suspect: 'The Little Coward...'
Look at What Officials Have the Idaho Murder Suspect Wearing in Jail - Dead Giveaway to Hidden Fear
Christian Actor Reveals He Was Blacklisted by Hollywood Because He Wouldn't Abandon His Faith
Video: Mr. Rogers' 1-Minute Song About Gender Would Likely Be Banned by PBS Today
See more...

Conversation