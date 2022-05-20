New NBC Report Offers Powerful Evidence Biden Lied About Hunter and China During Trump Debate - Here's the Video

During the 2020 election cycle, Democratic nominee Joe Biden repeatedly said that he had no knowledge about his son Hunter’s business deals. He also denied that Hunter made money from China.

Now, after two years of refusing to report the facts about the Bidens, some in the establishment media are beginning to roll out evidence that the president might have lied.

For example, during the presidential debate on Oct. 22, 2020, moderator Kristen Welker asked Joe Biden about his son’s business activities in China and Ukraine.

He quite directly responded by denying any claims that Hunter Biden had made money from deals in China.

In fact, Biden struck back and said the only person who had made money from China was Trump.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about — what are you talking about — China,” he said. “I have not had it. The only guy that made money from China is this guy [Trump]. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China.”







Just after his father took office, Hunter Biden himself said he was “absolutely certain” he would be exonerated during any investigation.

“I’m cooperating completely. And I am absolutely certain, 100 percent certain that at the end of the investigation, that I will be cleared of any wrongdoing,” he said in an April 2021 interview with CBS News after the Department of Justice announced it was investigating his taxes.

Do you think Joe Biden knowingly lied about his son's foreign business dealings? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (330 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

With this in mind, it is important to note that Joe Biden and his son are on record forcefully denying that Hunter made any money in China and declaring that there were no improprieties in Hunter’s tax filings.

But facts are emerging that paint a very different picture.

For instance, on his taxes, Hunter Biden has yet to explain why high-powered Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris handed over an incredible gift of $2 million to pay off one of his back tax bills.

This incredible boon was reported two weeks ago by the New York Post, which did not offer an explanation as to why Morris was so generous.

The Post was vilified and censored on social media in October 2020 when it reported on the information contained on a laptop that Hunter Biden accidentally abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

Now, the left-wing media are finally recognizing that the newspaper got it right.

On Thursday, NBC News reported that emails on that laptop show that Hunter Biden’s firm took in $11 million between 2013 and 2018 and that a portion of those earnings came from deals made with China.

But the report noted that the $11 million was spent awfully quickly.

“Expenditures compiled on his hard drive show he spent more than $200,000 per month from October 2017 through February 2018 on luxury hotel rooms, Porsche payments, dental work and cash withdrawals,” NBC News reported.

The outlet also said one of Hunter Biden’s business partners advised him to revise his tax returns upward by $400,000.

As to China, NBC News said it was a big part of Hunter’s income.

“Biden made $5.8 million, more than half his total earnings from 2013 to 2018, from two deals with Chinese business interests,” the report said.

“Biden’s most lucrative business relationship was acting as a consultant in a project with a company that belongs to a once-powerful Chinese businessman who is now thought to be detained in his homeland,” it said.

This is strong evidence that Joe Biden wasn’t truthful during his 2020 campaign.

As to the president’s claims that he never had any knowledge about his son’s business deals, that too seems like a deliberate falsehood.

According to the New York Post, there are at least a dozen examples of Hunter business deals in which Joe played a role.

So far, the establishment media have not made a big deal about all this. One would think it would be huge news: a president who apparently ran on a lie about his son, who reportedly made — and hid — millions of dollars in income from America’s chief global rival.

Just imagine if the Biden family’s last name was Trump.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.