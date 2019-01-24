New Ohio Governor Will Sign Pro-Life Bill That Kasich Wouldn’t

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in a recent interview that he would “absolutely” sign the “heartbeat bill” that his predecessor vetoed last month.

DeWine told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt as much on Wednesday’s edition of Hewitt’s show in DeWine’s first interview with the host after taking office last week.

Hewitt approached the question by saying that former Governor John Kasich, whom he referred to as someone he admired, disappointed the host when he vetoed the bill.

The bill that was vetoed previously stated that abortion after six weeks was illegal, according to Toledo’s WTVG-TV.

The legislation is referred to as the “heartbeat bill” because of its basis on abortions being illegal after a heartbeat is detectable in the unborn child.

Ohio’s new governor told Hewitt that he understands the bill will face challenges from Planned Parenthood once it’s signed into law.

“Hugh, you and I both know that this thing once it’s passed in Ohio, once we sign it, once it becomes law. Planned Parenthood is going to be in the next day, or that day, filing a lawsuit,” the governor said.

“But ultimately, this will work its way up to the United States Supreme Court,” DeWine told Hewitt. “And they’ll make that decision.”

Kasich disappointed many Republicans when he vetoed the “heartbeat bill” and even called the bill unconstitutional.

The Ohio state legislator attempted to override Kasich’s veto of the bill and fell one vote short.

This news came as a similar bill was struck down by an Iowa judge on Tuesday saying that it violated the state’s constitution

Like the Ohio bill, Iowa’s version would have banned women from obtaining an abortion once the unborn baby’s heartbeat was detected.

“I am incredibly disappointed in today’s court ruling, because I believe that if death is determined when a heart stops beating, then a beating heart indicates life,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, who signed the bill into law in May according to Fox News.

Erin Davison-Rippey, Planned Parenthood’s State Executive Director of Iowa, called the law an “egregious attempt to ban safe, legal abortions in Iowa.”

“Planned Parenthood will continue to stand up for Iowa women and fight back against the Legislature’s attacks on reproductive health. We will do all we can to make sure abortion continues to be safe and legal in our state — no matter what,” she said, according to Fox News.

The state of New York also took a step backward in protecting unborn children after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law a bill that legalized abortion up until birth in his state.

Albany Bishop Rev. Edward B. Scharfenberger wrote an open letter to Cuomo in the Evangelist on Saturday:

“Your advocacy of extreme abortion legislation is completely contrary to the teachings of our pope and our Church,” Scharfenberger said. “I shudder to think of the consequences this law will wreak.”

