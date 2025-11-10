New Partially Declassified Docs Show FBI Sat on Mounds of Intel That Could Have Prevented J6 Chaos

Heroic Americans continue to probe the truth about the deep state’s role in the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

If we ever uncover that full truth, the events of recent days could prove pivotal.

According to John Solomon of Just the News, Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, chairman of the House Judiciary subcommittee charged with investigating security failures surrounding the Capitol incursion, revealed that, based on his review of intelligence documents made available to him by two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet and Cabinet-level appointees, the Federal Bureau of Investigation had plenty of advance warning that could have prevented that day’s chaos.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel gave Loudermilk access to the intelligence.

Notably, the congressman identified antifa, the far-left anarchist group, as one of the likely agitators about which FBI informants repeatedly warned.

“I was surprised that we found this significant intelligence that was derived from these people embedded in these organizations,” Loudermilk said Friday on Solomon’s “Just the News, No Noise” television show. “There is no way that at least the Washington Field Office or the FBI headquarters was not aware that there were elements, not the entire crowd. There were elements of people coming to Washington, DC with the intent of attacking the Capitol of the United States.”

What did the FBI do with that intelligence?

“We’re really having a hard time finding really any tangible reports that were sent to the Capitol Police or other agencies. And so my question is, what did they know? When did they know it, and what did they do with the information?” Loudermilk said.

And what if the relevant authorities had received those reports? The congressman argued that the day would never have unfolded as it did.

Do you think the FBI was in on creating at least some of the chaos on Jan. 6? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1878 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

“One of my concerns about this, and I’m just going to speak from my own self, and one of the, one of the things that I think we need to run down is if they would have passed along this level of intelligence, if they would have shared that level of intelligence, would it had changed the security posture to the extent where President Trump would not have come out and given his speech at the Ellipse,” Loudermilk said.

The FBI’s antifa-related advance warnings, in particular, qualified as shocking news.

“The answer is yes, there was concerns that Antifa would be embedded within the crowds there,” the congressman said. “There were several references, again, not just isolated to one, but several different field offices, different organizations that were reporting that they had heard that Antifa would be embedded within the crowd.”

Meanwhile, Loudermilk’s report of FBI negligence hardly qualified as the weekend’s most explosive Jan. 6-related revelation.

After days of teasing the story, on Saturday, investigative reporter Steve Baker of The Blaze identified former Capitol Police officer Shauni Kerkhoff as a forensic match for the person who placed pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic National Committees on Jan. 5, 2021.

On the social media platform X, Baker called it perhaps “the biggest scandal and conspiracy in American history.”

This might just be the biggest scandal and conspiracy in American history. Many heroes were involved in bringing this to light. Some we can name in coming days. Some who want no recognition. And there’s much more to this yet to be told.https://t.co/RdZxKKfnY4 — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) November 8, 2025

In short, we now know that the FBI had intelligence that could have prevented the Capitol incursion. And we have long known that the FBI spent years terrorizing Americans present at the Capitol that day.

We cannot say conclusively, of course, that the FBI instigated the Jan. 6 riot. If, however, elements within the FBI had actively conspired to frame those who protested the highly controversial 2020 presidential election, would those elements inside the Bureau have done anything differently than what they did?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.