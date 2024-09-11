New Police Call Audio from Springfield, Ohio, Appears to Confirm Haitian Goose Story

Amid accusations from The New York Times and CNN that claims from Republican Sen. J.D, Vance of Ohio about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, are “false,” a phone call to an emergency dispatcher has emerged indicating that at least one report of such behavior was filed with police.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who shouldn’t be in this country. Where is our border czar?” Vance, the Republican candidate for vice president, posted to X on Monday.

CNN then quoted a city official as saying there were not “credible reports” that any of the roughly 20,000 Haitian immigrants ate pets.

But since then, a call from Aug. 26 has emerged to indicate the liberal media may be disconnected from the truth.

“I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trails, going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of ’em, they all had geese in their hands,” the caller said in an audio recording posted to X by the Federalist.

“They got away,” the caller can be heard to say, as he shares what he said was part of the license plate of a vehicle connected to the incident.

“There was two men, two women,” he said. “I couldn’t tell their age because I’m in a hurry going to this orientation.”

After telling the Clark County dispatcher that the group was heading for downtown, he gave a location that does not exist, the Federalist reported.

He said he saw the group about two minutes before calling police.

“I was trying to get my phone out and I was trying to make it to this orientation on time. I’m time crunching here, and I saw that, I’m like, ‘Yeah this has got to be reported,” he said.

“How many geese did they have?” the dispatcher asked.

“They each had one,” the caller said. The dispatcher the asked for the man’s name and phone number, which he gave.

A police report further verified the report of the incident.

The Federalist noted that Springfield residents have publicly complained about Haitian immigrants.

“These Haitians are running into trash cans. They’re running into buildings. They’re flipping cars in the middle of the street, and I don’t know how like, y’all can be comfortable with this,” Springfield resident Anthony Harris told city officials last month. “They’re in the park, grabbing up ducks by the neck and cutting their heads off and eating them.”

A resident identified as Noel went on record at an August public hearing that Springfield was “so unsafe” after the inundation of Haitians that she wants “out of this town.”

“I have men that cannot speak English in my front yard screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my front yard, throwing trash in my front yard. Look at me, I weigh 95 pounds. I couldn’t defend myself if I had to,” she said, later adding, “Who’s protecting me?”

