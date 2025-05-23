Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for new U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 7.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for new U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 7. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

New Poll: Americans Give Trump Huge Marks for 'Upholding the Constitution,' Biden Never Got Numbers Like This

 By Samantha Chang  May 23, 2025 at 5:17am
Share

A majority of U.S. voters gave President Donald Trump high marks for upholding the Constitution, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

In so doing, he outperformed former President Joe Biden by a solid eight points, despite receiving nonstop negative coverage from the legacy media.

A bullish 52 percent of likely voters gave Trump a “good” or “excellent” rating for the job he has done in “preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution,” according to Rasmussen Reports.

The poll — which was conducted May 6 to 8 — surveyed 1,047 likely U.S. voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, with a 95 percent level of confidence.

In May 2024, only 44 percent of respondents said then-president Biden did a good or excellent job at upholding the Constitution.

This isn’t surprising, since Biden rabidly avoided the media during his troubled tenure.

And in the rare instances when he took questions from reporters, they were usually pre-selected, softball questions from liberal outlets that were friendly to the Biden administration.

In contrast, Trump fields questions from reporters on a near-daily basis — including from hostile, left-wing cable networks.

Is Trump upholding his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution?

Since leaving office, Americans have also learned that the Biden team repeatedly lied about his deteriorating physical and mental health.

According to a Rasmussen poll released Wednesday, a whopping 72 percent of voters believe the Biden administration’s cover-up of his numerous health problems is a “serious scandal.”

Related:
If Walz Wants to Talk Derek Chauvin, Let's Look at Those 6 Damning Lines from George Floyd's Autopsy While We're at It

One of the most egregious ways Biden subverted the Constitution was by not ensuring that the laws Congress had passed — notably, the statute banning illegal border crossings — were enforced.

Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution requires the president to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” In this measure, Biden was a woeful failure.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decisive actions to secure the border and remove illegal aliens from the homeland is in line with his constitutional mandate to make sure federal immigration laws are enforced.

Ironically, it is because Trump is trying to ensure compliance with U.S. laws that he’s being viciously attacked by Democrats and their establishment media puppets.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




New Poll: Americans Give Trump Huge Marks for 'Upholding the Constitution,' Biden Never Got Numbers Like This
Video of Musk Burning a Hole Through South African President with His Eyes Goes Viral - New Level of Elon Intensity
Watch: Noem Got Dem Senator to Accept Trump Suspending Habeas Corpus for 2 Years, And Dem Didn't Even Know It
DOJ Finally Gets in Gear, Charges Rep. McIver with Assault and More After Dem Attacked ICE Officers
In July Frank Biden Implied Joe Was Dying, Media Instantly Called Him Alcoholic
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation