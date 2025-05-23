New Poll: Americans Give Trump Huge Marks for 'Upholding the Constitution,' Biden Never Got Numbers Like This

A majority of U.S. voters gave President Donald Trump high marks for upholding the Constitution, according to a new Rasmussen poll.

In so doing, he outperformed former President Joe Biden by a solid eight points, despite receiving nonstop negative coverage from the legacy media.

A bullish 52 percent of likely voters gave Trump a “good” or “excellent” rating for the job he has done in “preserving, protecting, and defending the Constitution,” according to Rasmussen Reports.

The poll — which was conducted May 6 to 8 — surveyed 1,047 likely U.S. voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, with a 95 percent level of confidence.

In May 2024, only 44 percent of respondents said then-president Biden did a good or excellent job at upholding the Constitution.

This isn’t surprising, since Biden rabidly avoided the media during his troubled tenure.

And in the rare instances when he took questions from reporters, they were usually pre-selected, softball questions from liberal outlets that were friendly to the Biden administration.

In contrast, Trump fields questions from reporters on a near-daily basis — including from hostile, left-wing cable networks.

Since leaving office, Americans have also learned that the Biden team repeatedly lied about his deteriorating physical and mental health.

According to a Rasmussen poll released Wednesday, a whopping 72 percent of voters believe the Biden administration’s cover-up of his numerous health problems is a “serious scandal.”

72% Say Cover-Up of Biden Decline a ‘Serious’ Scandal Efforts by White House officials to conceal former President Joe Biden’s cognitive impairment constitute a serious scandal, according to a majority of voters who also believe the news media were part of the cover-up. Full… pic.twitter.com/YTNcyriArO — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 21, 2025

One of the most egregious ways Biden subverted the Constitution was by not ensuring that the laws Congress had passed — notably, the statute banning illegal border crossings — were enforced.

Article II, Section 3 of the Constitution requires the president to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” In this measure, Biden was a woeful failure.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decisive actions to secure the border and remove illegal aliens from the homeland is in line with his constitutional mandate to make sure federal immigration laws are enforced.

Ironically, it is because Trump is trying to ensure compliance with U.S. laws that he’s being viciously attacked by Democrats and their establishment media puppets.

