Share
News

New Poll: Biden's Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Point of His Presidency - Hispanic Voters Fleeing in Droves

 By Jack Davis  April 14, 2022 at 7:59am
Share

President Joe Biden’s approval rate continues to plummet as a new poll shows that only about one in four Hispanic voters think Biden – who is presiding over a vast flood of illegal immigrants into America – is doing a good job.

The Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed that overall, 33 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s work, while 54 percent disapprove.  That’s not changed much from a January poll that showed 33 percent approving — the lowest mark of Biden’s presidency — and 53 percent disapproving.

However, the poll shows a decline in Biden’s standing among Hispanic voters. In January, Quinnipiac found that 28 percent of Hispanics approved of Biden’s efforts.

In its newest poll, taken earlier this month, that has dropped to 26 percent.

Biden’s approval among white Americans fell from 32 percent to 31 percent between January and March, while Biden’s approval rating among blacks rose from 57 percent to 63 percent after he nominated a black woman – Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown – to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trending:
Criminal Case Against Clinton Campaign Lawyer Takes Big Step Forward as Judge Issues Key Ruling

The poll, which surveyed 1,412 adults nationwide from April 7 to April 11, has an overall margin of error of 2.6 percentage points, Quinnipiac reported.

The results showing Hispanics’ small — and shrinking support for Biden — brought out a strong reaction on Twitter.

A March an Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll, taken in partnership with Noticias Telemundo, showed Republicans making gains among this historically Democratic group, Axios reported,

“Getting prices under control is very clearly the number one priority for the majority of Hispanics and Latinos, and it underscores the challenges Biden is facing now,” said Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson.

Related:
Democrats Losing Support from Key Voting Bloc as Inflation Runs Rampant: Poll

The poll shows that inflation was the top issue for 34 percent of those surveyed, up from 22 percent in December.

And that could be terrible news for Democrats as the midterm elections draw closer, according to a Politico report at the time.

“The mood is just shockingly bad inside and outside the White House,” Steven Rattner, an investment banker and former Obama administration official, told the website.

Do you think Republicans will win control of Congress in the fall?

The new Qunnipiac poll also sampled opinions about Ukraine and found 52 percent of those polled supported doing more to help Ukraine fight, but not fighting Russia directly; 19 percent said support should increase regardless of risk; and 22 percent said enough is already being done.

“The heartbreaking images from 4,000 miles away leave Americans with a longing to do more, for those fleeing the Russian onslaught, and for those staying to fight. But the moral outrage stops at the water’s edge when it comes to committing the U.S. military to the fight,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




China Makes a Statement by Deploying Highly Advanced Fighter Jets to Contested Areas
Jen Psaki Fires Off Vulgar Attack on Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy
Report: Police to Question Dallas Cowboys Player About a High-Profile Murder
Elon Musk Announces He Has a 'Plan B' if Twitter Acquisition Bid Fails
Suspected Serial Rapist Finally Arrested After Months-Long Spree
See more...

Conversation