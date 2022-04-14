President Joe Biden’s approval rate continues to plummet as a new poll shows that only about one in four Hispanic voters think Biden – who is presiding over a vast flood of illegal immigrants into America – is doing a good job.

The Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed that overall, 33 percent of respondents approve of Biden’s work, while 54 percent disapprove. That’s not changed much from a January poll that showed 33 percent approving — the lowest mark of Biden’s presidency — and 53 percent disapproving.

However, the poll shows a decline in Biden’s standing among Hispanic voters. In January, Quinnipiac found that 28 percent of Hispanics approved of Biden’s efforts.

In its newest poll, taken earlier this month, that has dropped to 26 percent.

Biden’s approval among white Americans fell from 32 percent to 31 percent between January and March, while Biden’s approval rating among blacks rose from 57 percent to 63 percent after he nominated a black woman – Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown – to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The poll, which surveyed 1,412 adults nationwide from April 7 to April 11, has an overall margin of error of 2.6 percentage points, Quinnipiac reported.

The results showing Hispanics’ small — and shrinking support for Biden — brought out a strong reaction on Twitter.

It’s no surprise @ClayTravis. What @JoeBiden is allowing to happen at the US/Mexico border is profoundly offensive to Hispanics. We followed the rules, waited in line, and worked hard to become part of the American melting pot. Biden rewards line cutters & offers them freebies. https://t.co/B4eoHJG8Ur — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 14, 2022

🚨🚨🚨 The latest Quinnipiac poll finds Joe Biden with a 26% approval rating among Hispanics — lower than his rating among whites. Even if you think it’s off 10 points, it is a nightmare scenario for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/RdoYxSKNUz — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 13, 2022

Democrats, I have terrible news for you. Hispanics are Republicans now. We’ll give you a minute to think about what you did to make this happen. https://t.co/3q3Rl02X6o — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2022

A March an Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll, taken in partnership with Noticias Telemundo, showed Republicans making gains among this historically Democratic group, Axios reported,

“Getting prices under control is very clearly the number one priority for the majority of Hispanics and Latinos, and it underscores the challenges Biden is facing now,” said Ipsos pollster and senior vice president Chris Jackson.

The poll shows that inflation was the top issue for 34 percent of those surveyed, up from 22 percent in December.

And that could be terrible news for Democrats as the midterm elections draw closer, according to a Politico report at the time.

“The mood is just shockingly bad inside and outside the White House,” Steven Rattner, an investment banker and former Obama administration official, told the website.

Do you think Republicans will win control of Congress in the fall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (183 Votes) No: 4% (8 Votes)

The new Qunnipiac poll also sampled opinions about Ukraine and found 52 percent of those polled supported doing more to help Ukraine fight, but not fighting Russia directly; 19 percent said support should increase regardless of risk; and 22 percent said enough is already being done.

“The heartbreaking images from 4,000 miles away leave Americans with a longing to do more, for those fleeing the Russian onslaught, and for those staying to fight. But the moral outrage stops at the water’s edge when it comes to committing the U.S. military to the fight,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.