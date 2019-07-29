SECTIONS
New Poll Confirms Mueller Testimony Was a Flop for Dems: America’s Appetite for Impeachment Unchanged

By Steven Beyer
Published July 29, 2019 at 7:30am
If the Democrats were hoping to use Robert Mueller’s testimony last week to move public opinion for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, it appears those hopes have been dashed, according to a new ABC/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

The poll found that 47 percent of those who had read, saw or heard Mueller’s testimony said it had no impact on their opinion of whether Trump should be impeached.

The testimony appears to have made little to no difference in people’s opinions on impeachment.

Americans seem to be split on impeachment, with only 27 percent of those polled saying that they are more like to back impeachment while 26 percent said they are less likely to support it.

This split, however, was almost all along party lines.

Given the 4.5 percent margin of error in the poll, opinions virtually didn’t change.

Additionally, the poll found that American’s are split on whether they feel confident the U.S. can keep foreign influence out of the upcoming 2020 election.

Fifty-four percent of those polled said they weren’t confident the U.S. was able to do so.

On Saturday, Trump called the Mueller hearing a “disaster.”

Do you think this poll is an embarrassment for Democrats?

“Robert Mueller’s testimony, and the Mueller Report itself, was a disaster for this illegal Democrat inspired Witch Hunt,” he wrote.

“It is an embarrassment to the USA that they don’t know how to stop. They can’t help themselves, they are totally lost, they are Clowns!”

The president went on to say that Democrats are “coming out of shock” from the hearing and are “starting to spin impeachment all over again.”

“How sick & disgusting and bad for our Country are they. What they are doing is so wrong, but they do it anyway. Dems have become the do nothing Party!” he wrote.

Trump also said the Democrats are trying to resurrect the “Witch Hunt.”

“The Democrats were trying mightily to revive the badly & irrevocably tarnished Witch Hunt Hoax until Robert Mueller put on the greatest display of ineptitude & incompetence that the Halls of Congress have ever seen,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Truth is, he had no facts on his side. Nothing he could do!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





New Poll Confirms Mueller Testimony Was a Flop for Dems: America's Appetite for Impeachment Unchanged
