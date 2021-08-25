A new poll that heavily sampled Democrats found that almost three-quarters of voters want illegal migrants who test positive for COVID-19 to be immediately deported.

Naturally, because the Echelon Insights poll oversampled Democrats, people like Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump were viewed mostly unfavorably.

On the flip side, President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci were viewed much more favorably.

But in a poll that surveyed 9 percent more Democrats than Republicans, people were still opposed to COVID-positive illegal migrants streaming into the country through the open southern border.

A shocking 72 percent said they were in favor of “immediately turning back and deporting those apprehended at the southern border who test positive for COVID-19.”

Seventeen percent of respondents opposed deportations of COVID-positive illegal aliens, while 11 percent said they were unsure.

This is the same poll that found that 61 percent of Americans support banning large gatherings and 64 percent support mask mandates for vaccinated individuals.

Apparently, even Democrats are opposed to unchecked illegal immigration while those running the country tell us we’re facing a dire public health emergency.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18 among 1,016 registered voters. No margin of error was given.

Democratic rhetoric obviously doesn’t square with what is truly going on. The Biden administration supports extreme coronavirus restrictions for Americans as it encourages all and sundry to pour into the country from south of the border.

Are we supposed to take the fearmongers in Washington seriously as they scold people for not wearing a mask while opening the floodgates for illegal migrants?

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than 212,000 illegal aliens were apprehended in July alone.

Since the federal government isn’t testing all those people for COVID-19, we have no idea how many infections they have brought in with them.

Over 1.3 million illegal migrants have crossed over this fiscal year, and yet the agencies tasked with guarding our border have been relegated to babysitters.

The Democratic Party has been perhaps the No. 1 source of fear and panic amid the pandemic. So it’s no wonder that its voters can’t find a way to embrace another item on its agenda: importing hundreds of thousands of potential COVID-19 cases every month.

The Biden administration is undermining its own messaging.

If it would like to see less “vaccine hesitancy,” perhaps it should show the nation that all COVID-19 cases are taken seriously and impose the same measures on illegal immigrants as on American citizens.

