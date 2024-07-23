New Poll Gives Kamala Harris a Painful Reality Check as Her Campaign Gets Underway

Check out left-bubble social media and it’s not just a sense of relief that President Joe Biden isn’t running for a second term. Instead, you’d think Vice President Kamala Harris — his apparent heir apparent as Democratic nominee — has all but won the election.

Now, granted, partisans are gonna partisan. That’s a given.

However, you’d think that Harris — who, let me remind you, before the June 27 debate that began unwinding Biden’s presidency was considered the biggest anchor on his chances of winning another term because he was old enough that he might die in office and she might become the 47th president of these United States — had already won the election.

She was being compared to a combination of Barack Obama, Abe Lincoln, Wonder Woman and Beyoncé. Users were talking as if she was going to beat former President Donald Trump like Reagan beat Mondale or Nixon beat McGovern. The Donald would be lucky if he won Wyoming, from what the social media hive mind seemed to be telling us:

Trump is in Trouble. A powerful woman is coming after him and that drives him nuts. pic.twitter.com/45WKcnjziz — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2024

I still love this video.pic.twitter.com/r23GDITzfs — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 22, 2024

The energy in Texas right now….. whewwww. I would not be shocked if Kamala Harris flips this state. — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) July 22, 2024

Yes, that’s right: According to one observer on X, the Lone Star State is going Kamala in 2024! Whoo doggies, that energy!

The energy of having a … candidate who’s still pretty incoherent but can move around on her own without her staff calling videos of her looking frail and confused “cheap fakes.” That’s what America is looking for.

Or maybe not. Because, as the left-bubble echo chamber throws a Harris-themed dance party and spikes the football without her even being nominated yet, one of the first major polls conducted as it was becoming clear that Biden wasn’t going to make it to the convention as the nominee shows that she’s just as popular as she ever was.

Which is to say, about as likable as food poisoning.

A HarrisX/Forbes poll of voters nationwide conducted among 2,753 registered voters July 19-July 21 — meaning between the Friday when rumors were circulating that Biden was definitely out of it and the Sunday where he confirmed that, yes, he was definitely out — found Trump leading Harris 50 percent to 41 percent, with 9 percent undecided.

If voters were asked which way they were leaning, Trump still led nationally 53 percent to 47 percent.

And things got even worse when you looked at likely voters, often a better augury of how a candidate will do than just registered voters.

Among the 2,169 participants who described themselves as likely voters, Trump led 52 percent to 42 percent, with 6 percent undecided.

When undecided likely voters were asked which way they were leaning and that was included, the Republican nominee was ahead 54 percent to 46 percent.

Come on, let’s see that Kamala dancing video again:

Kamala Harris dancing celebration reaction marching band pic.twitter.com/LdPuqSjphc — dis ma cookie, dis ma juice, thank u next (@regina_check) July 21, 2024

That’s the energy that’s going to capture Texas for the Democrats, ladies and gentlemen! Who cares what the polls say?

The poll, by the way, was done through an “opt-in, web-panel recruitment sampling” and had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

Do you think Trump will win? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (27 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Looking a little further into the poll, the generic congressional ballot had the Republicans ahead 44 percent to 39 percent, with 4 percent voting other, 4 percent not voting and 9 percent undecided.

Trump had a 45 percent favorable rating compared with 38 percent for Biden and 39 percent for Harris.

Only 38 percent approved of the job she was doing as vice president, compared with 54 percent who disapproved and 8 percent who were unsure.

And keep in mind, this is national polling. For a Democrat to have any real chance in the Electoral College, he or she needs to clean up big in the popular vote, considering that Republicans generally don’t spend much money trying to court voters in large blue states such as California, New York and Illinois.

While the poll didn’t take swing states into account, it’s safe to say that if Harris is this far behind on a national scale, she has a lot of catching up to do, especially in Rust Belt states where Biden did well but Harris’ California progressivism will be a much harder sell.

Yes, the slow-motion Joe Biden trainwreck has finally stopped.

Alas, liberaldom doesn’t seem to have realized that the Democrats have merely switched tracks and, if the numbers are accurate, they are heading right into another prolonged trainwreck that everyone could have seen coming.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.