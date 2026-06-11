New Poll: Majority of Americans Want Every Illegal Immigrant Deported

Even as his approval rating sinks, many of President Donald Trump’s policies remain popular.

And that’s particularly true when it comes to the matter of illegal immigration.

According to a Harvard-Harris online poll, Trump’s immigration policies in particular continue to earn broad support even from non-Republicans.

Most notably, a majority of voters approved of deporting all illegal immigrants.

The poll, conducted May 29-31, included 1,725 registered voters.

Overall, 56 percent of respondents expressed support for arguably Trump’s signature 2024 campaign pledge: The largest deportation operation in history.

That number included 77 percent of Republicans, 53 percent of Independents, and even 37 percent of Democrats.

Do you think the Trump administration is doing enough to deport illegal aliens? Yes No

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Meanwhile, deporting illegal immigrants who committed additional crimes while in the U.S. received massive bipartisan support. Ninety percent of Republicans approved, along with 77 percent of Independents and 71 percent of Democrats. Overall, 80 percent of respondents said they agreed.

One Harvard-Harris subheading told the story: “MOST TRUMP POLICIES RECEIVE MAJORITY SUPPORT, WITH LOWERING DRUG PRICES, DEPORTING CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, AND CUTTING GOVERNMENT WASTE THE MOST POPULAR.”

In fact, the pollster tested a total of 21 Trump policies. Only two received below 50 percent support.

“Hiring an additional 20,000 border patrol and ICE agents to conduct immigration raids and policing within different parts of the country” received only 47 percent support overall, 74 percent from Republicans, 42 percent from Independents, and 22 percent — lowest in the entire survey — from Democrats.

That result suggests that Democrats’ attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, rhetorical and literal, have paid dividends.

Trump, meanwhile, has struggled to turn popular policies into political gain.

According to RealClearPolling, the latest aggregate of polls has the president’s approval rating slightly north of 40 percent. That represents a 10-point decline since the beginning of his second administration.

Of course, prominent former supporters such as conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson and former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia have broken with the president over the war in Iran and the administration’s handling of files pertaining to the late sex offender and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Nonetheless, 75 percent of poll respondents agreed that it is in U.S. interests to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and the Epstein files did not even appear among Harvard-Harris’ 21 tested policies.

That suggests that many voters feel dissatisfied with the Trump administration because they wish to see more deportations.

In January, following ICE’s surge into Minneapolis, Minnesota, things turned violent. Aggressive anti-ICE protesters put themselves in harm’s way, resulting in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

The president responded by promising a “softer touch” in immigration enforcement.

Since then, Trump has made the war in Iran his first priority.

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