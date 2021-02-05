New Poll Offers Hope for Future of the Pro-Life Movement

A new poll from Students for Life America offers a promising future for the pro-life movement.

The organization surveyed registered voters ages 18-34 about their stances regarding abortion, and the results may surprise some people.

“Almost 7 out of 10 Millennials and Gen Z want to vote on abortion-related policy,” the report outlines. “More than 7 out of 10 expressed support for limits on abortion.”

“Almost 5 in 10 do not support forcing all Americans, regardless of their beliefs, to pay for abortions. Fewer supported that coercion.

“Looking at the big picture of Supreme Court-legalized abortion, almost 6 out of 10 oppose Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton when they learn they [allow] for abortion through all 9 months.”

TRENDING: BLM Supporter Posted About Her Adopted Kids' White Privilege Shortly Before She Was Arrested for Allegedly Beating One to Death

Our poll proves that the future is anti-abortion!🎉 ➡️https://t.co/cKvSFlSC2c⬅️ pic.twitter.com/X5jwdO23zj — Students for Life Action (@SFLaction) January 26, 2021

This indicates that most young people think abortion should be legal in certain cases but would be in favor of restrictions when it comes to funding and late-term pregnancies.

More than 7 in 10 Millennials and Gen Z support limits on abortion. The future is clearly anti-abortion.https://t.co/WNkhhsLIfe — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) January 26, 2021

The online survey was performed Jan. 7-11 among 800 registered voters, who identified as 30 percent Republicans, 34 percent independents and 36 percent Democrats. The poll had a 3.46 percent margin of error.

Students for Life Poll by The Western Journal

“Far from embracing Planned Parenthood and the Democratic Party Line, Millennials and Generation Z have a more nuanced view of abortion that embraces a number of pro-life positions,” Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins said in a statement.

RELATED: Bishops Issue Crushing Statement on Biden's Executive Order: 'Antithetical to Reason, Violates Human Dignity, And Is Incompatible with Catholic Teaching'

Hawkins also referenced her group’s polling in a tweet calling out President Joe Biden for ending the so-called Mexico City Policy, which bars foreign organizations that provide abortions or related services from receiving taxpayer funds.

“.@StudentsforLife’s new poll shows that more than HALF of Millennials and Gen Z do not want to pay for worldwide abortion. But you know Planned Parenthood is happy with Biden’s decision to end the Mexico City Policy,” she tweeted.

. @StudentsforLife‘s new poll shows that more than HALF of Millennials and Gen Z do not want to pay for worldwide abortion. But you know Planned Parenthood is happy with Biden’s decision to end the Mexico City Policy. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) January 29, 2021

Hey @PPFA, you know that the majority of Americans support abortion restrictions, right?https://t.co/BPJqwbgdsa — Students for Life Action (@SFLaction) January 30, 2021

Abortion is one of the most intense and divisive topics in the United States, so getting information on the next generation of leaders is important to understand the direction of future abortion laws.

Pro-life groups should continue to educate Generation Z and Millennial voters about abortion and continue to break down stereotypes about the movement.

The best thing young pro-lifers can do is make it clear that the movement is not about control, but about compassion and freedom for all.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.