New Poll Pits Vance Against Newsom in Battleground States - Results Look Promising for VP

Vice President J.D. Vance is making a strong impression with voters across key battleground states.

A new poll obtained by Breitbart News shows Vance defeating Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a hypothetical 2028 matchup, but it’s close.

🆕 Plymouth Union Public Research polled Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, & Wisconsin about a potential 2028 presidential race between @jdvance & Gavin Newsom. Vance would win 5 of those 7 swing states — poaching more Democrat voters than Newsom… pic.twitter.com/kfUX5bBCsx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 4, 2025

A Plymouth Union Public Research survey included the crucial states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Those states could ultimately determine whether Republicans keep the White House after President Donald Trump’s second term.

The poll found that 51 percent of likely voters would choose Vance, while 49 percent would back Newsom in a head-to-head contest.

In such a matchup, Vance secured victories in five of the seven states tested, according to Breitbart News.

The survey also revealed notable crossover support.

Vance won nine percent of Democrats, compared to the seven percent of Republicans Newsom attracted.

While arguably way too early to tell, the vice president was found at the top.

Twenty-seven percent of voters view him very favorably. Only 21 percent said the same of Newsom.

On the negative side, 45 percent said they viewed Vance unfavorably, but that still leaves him with a slight net positive.

For Newsom, 25 percent of voters said they had never even heard of him. Another 24 percent held a very unfavorable view of him.

Other Democrats tested did not fare much better.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had 49 percent favorability, with 46 percent viewing her negatively.

Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz stood at 43 percent positive and 37 percent negative. Twenty percent had never heard of him.

Pete Buttigieg had 39 percent positive and 32 percent negative. Thirty percent said they had never heard of him.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was viewed positively by 39 percent, negatively by 25 percent, and 36 percent said they were unfamiliar with him.

The poll also tested Trump’s “America First” economic policies.

Sixty-six percent of voters backed his economic vision, including 41 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of Harris voters.

Eighty percent favored requiring foreign companies to manufacture in the U.S., and with American partners.

Nearly three-quarters also supported tougher rules on Chinese firms operating in America.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted August 8-10.

Vance’s momentum is not limited to just one survey.

An Emerson College poll in July also showed him beating Newsom, Buttigieg, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , a New York Democrat.

He later handily won the CPAC straw poll, further cementing his place as Trump’s likely heir.

“Most likely, in all fairness. He’s the vice president,” Trump said of Vance’s potential to take the mantle.

The early numbers are encouraging for Vance, but in reality, we still have more than three years of Trump’s leadership to look forward to, and any number of candidates might emerge between now and the next primary.

