New Poll Reveals Biden’s Big Lead Has Disappeared, 2020 Race Now a Dead Heat

By Steven Beyer
Published July 3, 2019 at 7:52am
It wasn’t long ago that former Vice President Joe Biden had a commanding lead in every poll for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination.

Now, the latest Quinnipiac University poll shows Biden‘s lead has been completely wiped out.

A shocking Quinnipiac University poll finds the former vice president in an almost dead heat with California Sen. Kamala Harris. The poll had Biden with 22 percent of support among voters while Harris trailed him by just two points.

NBC News pointed out that this is a double-digit jump for Harris since the University’s poll that was released last month, when she only garnered 7 percent of support.

Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts followed Harris with 14 percent of the support, while Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders had 13 percent among would-be voters.

Additionally, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ranked fifth in the poll with just 4 percent of support.

No other contender received more than 3 percent.

The Democratic debates, which took place last week, seemed to have helped Harris but put Biden on a downward trajectory.

Quinnipiac University Polling analyst Mary Snow said in a statement released online, “Round 1 of the Democratic debates puts Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden on two different trajectories, as support for Harris surges but continues to slip for Biden.”

Do you think Joe Biden will be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee?

“Biden’s once commanding lead has evaporated,” she added.

Additionally, it appeared in the poll that Harris may be gaining ground among black voters — a voting group that has historically been strong for Biden, NBC News reported.

While Biden still has 31 percent of support among blacks, Harris was only trailing him by percentage points.

It appears Harris had the support of female voters as well, with 24 percent of support while Biden trails by two points.

Snow also said that there are some “red flags” that are troubling for the Biden camp.

“There are other red flags for him in areas where he still leads, including double-digit drops among Democrats and Democratic leaners who view him as the best leader, or as the best candidate to defeat President Trump in 2020,” Snow said.

Just last month, Biden had a commanding lead with 30 percent of support among voters in the same poll. Sanders was the closest contender, trailing by 11 points.

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
