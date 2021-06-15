New Poll Reveals Many Likely General Election Voters Blame Biden for Rising Inflation

A poll published Monday showed that likely general election voters blamed Biden for inflation more than anyone else.

Thirty-nine percent of likely voters surveyed said Biden was to blame when asked who they believe was most responsible for rising inflation, according to the results of a Trafalgar Group/Convention of States poll. The poll showed that 17.7 percent of respondents blamed former President Donald Trump.

Democrats hold Trump more responsible for inflation than Biden by 5.8 percent, according to the poll. The poll reveals Republicans held Biden was more to blame for inflation than Trump by a wide margin of 52.7 percent.

The poll also revealed that some voters felt Congress is culpable for rising inflation, with 14.4 percent blaming the current Congress and 10.9 percent blaming the previous.

Robert C. Cahaly, chief pollster at Trafalgar, noted the trend in a Tuesday tweet.

“Our @trafalgar_group @COSProject #poll released on #SpicerAndCo @newsmax show tonight, reveals that most Americans blame #PresidentBiden and #Congress for rising inflation,” Cahaly wrote, providing a link to the report.

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted between June 6 and June 7, with 1,073 likely general election voters responding. The poll had 95 percent confidence and a margin of error of 2.99 percent.

The White House and Trump’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

Economists expect inflation to “accelerate strongly” in the coming weeks and months, according to the National Association for Business Economics. The consumer price index predicted a rise of 2.8 percent in 2021 and 2.3 percent in 2022.

Larry Summers, former treasury secretary, predicted inflation would be driven to a once-in-a-generation level if the government increases spending.

The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent in March, the highest increase in nearly nine years, with goods like gasoline prices increasing 9.1 percent in the same period.

“Bidenomics isn’t working. It’s built on a lot of wishful thinking, and a lot of cash,” Charles Gasparino, frequent guest panelist on Fox Business, wrote in a New York Post opinion piece published Thursday.

“Post-COVID, the economy will grow on its own, so you have to ask whether all this spending is worth the inflationary risk,” Gasparino wrote.

“On a wide range of issues that hit home for and impact everyday Americans…current leadership in Washington is not only getting it wrong, they’re focused on issues that only DC elites care about,” Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States, wrote in a news release about the poll, according to the Washington Examiner.

“And DC doesn’t pay the price, we do.”

