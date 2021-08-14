Path 27
Commentary

New Poll Shatters Leftist Narrative: Americans Actually Like Their Country the Way It Is

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 14, 2021 at 11:27am
Call it what you want. Critical race theory. Deconstructionism. Cultural Marxism. Post-modernism.

Most of these terms are inexact, but they represent a legitimate fear on the part of many Americans, particularly conservatives: the fear that the left isn’t content to work within the traditional framework of the American republic but seeks to raze our system and start anew.

Consider Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “1619 Project,” an error-ridden work originally published by The New York Times in which Hannah-Jones argues that America was really founded in 1619, when the first slaves were brought to its shores.

Then there’s Ibram X. Kendi, an “anti-racist” author who has proposed a constitutional amendment banning “racist ideas by public officials” and establishing a “Department of Anti-Racism.”

And, of course, there were the “protesters” last year who destroyed statues of figures like Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

They talked of structural racism — and dismantling that structure entirely.

Funny thing, though: Most Americans aren’t on board with that kind of radicalism.

In a Pew Research Center poll released Thursday, 51 percent of respondents said “little or nothing needs to be done” to U.S. institutions to “ensure equal rights for all Americans regardless of their racial or ethnic backgrounds.”

Another 24 percent said that “while there are many inequalities in U.S. laws/institutions, necessary changes can be made by working within the current systems.”

Do you think American institutions need to be fundamentally changed?

Twenty-five percent agreed with the most radical proposition: “Because they are fundamentally biased against some racial and ethnic groups, most U.S. laws/institutions need to be completely rebuilt.”

Only one racial group took that option: Fifty-eight percent of blacks favored a complete rebuilding of American institutions, compared to 23 percent who felt little or nothing needs to be done.

Thirty percent of Hispanics likewise said American systems need to be rebuilt. Whites polled at 18 percent and Asians at 24 percent.

Results were heavily dependent on party: Just 7 percent of Republicans said our systems need to be rebuilt, compared to 40 percent of Democrats.

The poll was conducted from July 8 to July 18 among 10,221 respondents with a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points.

When it comes to tearing down the framework and starting over with a progressive blueprint, Americans say no. Only one in four believes structural change is needed.

Compare this to how establishment media outlets report the atmosphere in America. Does it sound like they’re talking about a country whose citizens like it the way it is?

The numbers don’t lie: Americans like America, no matter what the media pushes on us. The left’s narrative is all a lie.

