New Poll Shows Biden Is Leaving Office at Absolute Rock Bottom

The long national nightmare of President Joe Biden’s tyrannical administration will end in only four days. Fortunately, most Americans will greet it as a merciful end.

Nonetheless, never forget that at least one in every three people you meet qualifies as oblivious, brainwashed, or worse.

According to a new CNN poll of 1,205 adults, conducted Jan. 9-12, Biden will leave office as unpopular as ever.

Indeed, poll respondents gave Biden’s job performance an approval rating of only 36 percent, matching the lowest of his presidency.

Meanwhile, only 33 percent gave Biden a favorable rating based on personal feelings about him. That nearly matched his all-time low of 32 percent personal favorabililty, which he “achieved” in June 2023.

In other words, nearly two in three respondents disapproved of the president’s overall performance. But even more people said that they disliked him personally.

That sounds about right. A more incompetent, repellent, sanctimonious, self-aggrandizing tyrant has never occupied the presidency.

An ever-so-slightly larger 38 percent of respondents called Biden’s presidency a success, but 61 percent judged it a failure.

Perhaps the most interesting results appeared in the poll’s breakdown by party affiliation.

Is Biden the worst president since Jimmy Carter? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (497 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

As one would expect, only eight percent of Republicans approved of Biden’s job performance. But among Democrats that number stood at a shockingly low 71 percent. Somehow, Biden believed he could win the 2024 election despite a negative rating from three in ten Democrats.

Moreover — and this might rank as the most telling result of all — Biden’s approval rating among independents stood at only 31 percent. For context, in April 2021 Biden had a positive approval rating from a majority of independents.

Of course, many Americans who endured this nightmare presidency, including some of us who have written about it, cannot help but marvel at the fact that Biden did not manage to shed 100 percent of his former support.

After all, if Afghanistan, Maui, the border crisis, inflation, Ukraine, censorship, and lawfare did not cost him, then what would?

On the whole, however, approval and favorability ratings in the low-to-mid 30s constitute good news. They show that the establishment media’s years-long gaslighting about Biden’s cognitive fitness and general swellness failed to convince most Americans.

Above all, we may take comfort in knowing that Biden cares a great deal about his legacy. And Americans have told him what his legacy will be. At the ballot box and in the polls, they have deemed him an unlikable failure.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.