More than half of registered voters are in favor of banning men from competing against women in sports, according to a new survey that was released as the debate about the issue rages.

Morning Consult and Politico teamed up for a poll on a number of broad national issues relating to everything from President Joe Biden’s job approval rating to the coronavirus pandemic. Buried on page 249 of the poll, though, was a question gauging public support for so-called “transgender athletes” who participate in women’s sports.

“As you may know, Mississippi is moving towards banning transgender athletes from participating on women’s sports teams at the state’s high schools and universities. Based on what you know, do you support or oppose banning transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams?” the poll asked.

A majority of 53 percent of respondents supported banning men from competing against women in sports. Thirty-six percent said they strongly supported the ban while another 17 percent somewhat supported the ban.

A mere 19 percent of respondents said they strongly opposed banning men from competing with women, while another 13 percent said they somewhat opposed a ban.

Somehow, the remainder of those polled didn’t know about the issue or had no opinion on it either way. There are always those among us who are apathetic.

Men were more supportive of banning transgender athletes from the female field of play, according to the poll. Fifty-nine percent of men supported the ban. Women, who apparently have not been beaten on the field or court in large enough numbers — yet — were less supportive of banning men from their own games.

Less than half of women, 46 percent, supported the ban while 29 percent opposed it.

It’s bad news for the Biden administration, which has made transgender issues a major part of its agenda. The highest subgroup of respondents who supported banning men from women’s sports, 80 percent, were those who reported disapproving of Biden’s job performance.

The takeaway here is that Democrats and the establishment media have failed miserably at framing the narrative around so-called transgender athletes, and are losing despite having complete control of sports, sports media, the legacy media, Big Tech, corporate boardrooms, academia, Hollywood and the rest of the entertainment industry.

Despite that overwhelming edge with regard to messaging, only 19 percent of respondents staunchly opposed banning men from competing with women, while a total of 32 percent were opposed to some degree.

Keep in mind, that question was also framed in a somewhat confusing manner — if the question wasn’t watered down altogether.

Can you imagine if Morning Consult/Politico had been honest and asked, “Based on what you know, do you support or oppose banning muscular men with long hair and feminine clothing from dominating much smaller actual women in sports?”

This is a no-brainer issue. Men should only compete against men.

Certainly, the results would have tilted even more against the left’s continued war on women, science, biology and the traditional spirit of competition.

Politico, in a report on the polling, actually connected opposition to transgender athletes to former President Donald Trump and other conservative voices.

“Former President DONALD TRUMP railed against transgender athletes in female sports in his CPAC speech a few weeks ago. Other prominent voices on the right have joined in, calling it an example of political correctness having a real-world impact,” the outlet noted. “Our latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll shows broad support for the GOP position, extending across gender, age and, to a lesser degree, party.”

Men in women’s clothing in sports, for now, is a losing issue for the left.

Morning Consult/Politico polled 1,990 nationwide registered voters online from March 6 to March 8. The survey reported a margin of error at plus or minus 2 percentage points.

