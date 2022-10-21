New Poll Shows Exactly Where Americans Stand on Sex-Change Surgeries, Puberty Blockers for Kids

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe minors should have to wait until they’re 18 to undergo transgender-related medical procedures, including puberty blockers, a poll released Friday found.

Among likely voters in the general election next month, 78.7 percent said minors should be required to wait until they reach adulthood before they can undergo puberty blockers and permanent sex-change procedures, according to the Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll.

The Biden administration openly supports a host of transgender medical procedures and has sharply criticized state efforts to restrict the procedures for minors.

Even among Democrats, 53.2 percent support an age requirement of 18 for transgender procedures, as do 96.8 percent of Republicans, the poll found.

Respondents ages 45 to 64 were most likely to support the age requirement, while the 18-24 group was most likely to oppose.

The Department of Health and Human Services has announced several actions to keep transgender children in Texas and their families safe — putting the state of Texas on notice that their discriminatory actions put children’s lives at risk. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

The polling comes as several Republican-led states move to restrict childhood sex-change procedures. The Biden administration has condemned these efforts and reportedly is pressuring foreign countries to encourage childhood medical transitions through diplomatic efforts.

Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Arizona have passed laws limiting the procedures for minors, while Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed an administration effort to restrict childhood gender transitions throughout the state.

California recently became a sanctuary state for child sex changes, passing legislation that protects parents and their children from legal ramifications for pursuing transgender medical treatments that are illegal for minors in their home states, and blocking California courts from enforcing out-of-state court orders revoking custody for parents who allowed their children to get illegal sex changes.

“This polling confirms the obvious — the vast majority of Americans are not on board with the far left’s sexual agenda, which is seeking to permanently mutilate the young and vulnerable,” Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States Action, said in a statement.

“The idea that young people have to be 16 to drive, 18 to vote and 21 to drink, and yet can undergo life-altering medical procedures in middle school, defies common sense, and the American people see that clearly.

“As the Biden administration refuses to do the right thing for our children and take action to protect them from the horrors of the far-left agenda, it’s imperative that individual states — like what we see happening in Tennessee right now — step up and stand against it,” Meckler said.

The Trafalgar poll surveyed 1,079 respondents and was conducted Oct. 8-11. It has a margin of error of 2.9 percent.

