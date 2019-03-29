New Poll Shows Ocasio-Cortez Is Seriously Irking Voters

The last year has seen a meteoric rise to what many would consider political stardom for Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But according to a national poll, it appears that on her way up, the New York freshman congresswoman has been received poorly by a sizable chunk of the American electorate.

A national poll released by Quinnipiac University on Thursday indicates that Ocasio-Cortez has cemented herself as a polarizing figure among likely voters for the 2020 election cycle.

Tim Malloy, associate director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, noted Ocasio-Cortez’s increasingly negative image in a news release that accompanied the polling results.

“All is definitely not A-OK for AOC. Most voters either don’t like the firebrand freshman Congresswoman or don’t know who she is,” Malloy said.

The survey, conducted via telephone to more than 1,300 likely voters between March 21 and 25, found that 36 percent of people believed the young Democrat from New York had thus far been bad for the Democratic Party and its image. Conversely, 33 percent responded as saying Ocasio-Cortez has had a positive impact.

TRENDING: Pence Slams Ilhan Omar, Calls for Her Removal from House Committee

Quinnipiac University Poll also found that 36 percent of voters viewed the freshman representative unfavorably — creating a negative 13 percent margin when juxtaposed with her 23 percent favorability.

Nevertheless, Ocasio-Cortez has certainly made a name for herself on the national stage.

Whether a result of her active Twitter account or her tendency to go viral with videos like the one below of her pointed lines of questioning in committee, at least 60 percent of respondents to the survey said they knew enough about her to have formed strong opinions.

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez has been good for the Democrats? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 11% (51 Votes) 89% (426 Votes)

This Quinnipiac University Poll is not the first time the public has been shown to hold strong negative feelings toward the polarizing New Yorker, however.

Polling done by Gallup in the early weeks and months of Ocasio-Cortez’s time in the House found that she was known to as many 71 percent of American voters. Her unfavorability at the time was shown to be as high as 41 percent.

Ocasio-Cortez has fared incredibly poorly among Republican voters, who were found to view her unfavorably 73 percent of the time in November. This only went to showcase the congresswoman’s impact on the national news cycle, however, when taking into account that Gallup’s report pointed to this number as a 21 percent increase over just two months.

At just 29, Ocasio-Cortez will not have an opportunity to polarize American voters by including herself in the already sizable field for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Quinnipiac University Poll’s Thursday release did, however, show that the Democratic base is deeply splintered entering the 2020 election cycle.

RELATED: Pelosi Introduces New Climate Bill One Day After Democrats Voted Down Green New Deal

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — a candidate similarly self-described as socialist — currently polls in second place with 19 percent of the possible 2020 primary vote while Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris take 12 and 8 percent respectively.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to officially announce his candidacy, leads the pack with 29 percent of the vote.

This may be a reflection of those 67 percent of voters who outright reject candidates like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez’s socialist values, citing bipartisanship as an important factor in their choice of candidate for 2020.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.