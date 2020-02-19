New Poll Shows Tight Head-to-Head Races Between Trump and Top 2020 Democrats

President Donald Trump is about even with all comers among top Democratic Party candidates in a newly released poll, the single exception being former Vice President Joe Biden, whom Trump is apparently leading.

The Emerson College poll showed Trump slightly ahead of Biden, by 52 to 48 percent.

Meanwhile, the president tops former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, each by 2 percentage points, but all of these results were within the survey’s 2.7 percent margin of error.

The poll was conducted among 1,250 registered voters between Feb. 16-18.

this is interesting: Emerson College just released a poll and the only democrat to lead Trump is Bernie sanders Sen. Bernie Sanders 51%- 49% Trump Joe Biden 48% – 52% Trump Trump leads Bloomberg, Buttigieg, and Klobuchar 51% to 49%. pic.twitter.com/KfgDudAhmS — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) February 19, 2020

Sanders topped the Democratic primary field, according to the Emerson poll, with 29 percent support, followed by Biden at 22 percent, Bloomberg at 14 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 12 percent and Buttigieg at 8 percent.

In the head-to-head matchups, Trump enjoyed a comparable advantage among men that his possible Democratic rivals have among women voters.

His greatest lead among men was versus Biden and Bloomberg, where 58 percent of those men surveyed choose Trump.

His greatest deficit among women was in matchups against Bloomberg and Sanders, where the Democrats beat Trump by 58 percent and 56 percent respectively.

NATIONAL POLL: Head to Heads by gender: Trump leads among men, Democrats lead among women.https://t.co/8OwOZLAxPE pic.twitter.com/uDmCNKhU8c — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) February 19, 2020

The president’s job performance was above water overall with the voters surveyed, with 48 percent approving, while 44 percent disapproved.

The 44 percent disapproval mark is the lowest Emerson has ever recorded during Trump’s presidency.

Perhaps in response to the poll showing him trailing Sanders, Trump tweeted on Wednesday, “Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates.”

“The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt!”

Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates. The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

With the exception of the Los Angeles Times/USC Tracking poll, all the surveys by the major media outlets and polling firms showed Trump losing to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton going into the November 2016 election.

