New Poll Shows Tight Head-to-Head Races Between Trump and Top 2020 Democrats

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 19, 2020 at 4:26pm
President Donald Trump is about even with all comers among top Democratic Party candidates in a newly released poll, the single exception being former Vice President Joe Biden, whom Trump is apparently leading.

The Emerson College poll showed Trump slightly ahead of Biden, by 52 to 48 percent.

Meanwhile, the president tops former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, each by 2 percentage points, but all of these results were within the survey’s 2.7 percent margin of error.

The poll was conducted among 1,250 registered voters between Feb. 16-18.

Sanders topped the Democratic primary field, according to the Emerson poll, with 29 percent support, followed by Biden at 22 percent, Bloomberg at 14 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 12 percent and Buttigieg at 8 percent.

In the head-to-head matchups, Trump enjoyed a comparable advantage among men that his possible Democratic rivals have among women voters.

Do you think Bernie Sanders would be Trump's most difficult opponent in November?

His greatest lead among men was versus Biden and Bloomberg, where 58 percent of those men surveyed choose Trump.

His greatest deficit among women was in matchups against Bloomberg and Sanders, where the Democrats beat Trump by 58 percent and 56 percent respectively.

The president’s job performance was above water overall with the voters surveyed, with 48 percent approving, while 44 percent disapproved.

The 44 percent disapproval mark is the lowest Emerson has ever recorded during Trump’s presidency.

Perhaps in response to the poll showing him trailing Sanders, Trump tweeted on Wednesday, “Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates.”

“The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt!”

With the exception of the Los Angeles Times/USC Tracking poll, all the surveys by the major media outlets and polling firms showed Trump losing to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton going into the November 2016 election.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
