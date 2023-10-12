Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the crucial battleground state of Wisconsin following a series of similar findings in other key swing states, according to a Thursday poll.

Trump is beating Biden 42% to 40% among Wisconsin voters with 11% choosing someone else and 8% remaining undecided, according to an Emerson College survey.

The poll comes after several other recent battleground state surveys found Trump ahead of Biden, including in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“In a state Biden won in 2020 by less than a percentage point, and Trump won in 2016 by nearly the same margin, this poll suggests a similar trajectory for 2024,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Another Emerson College survey, released Wednesday, found that Trump is leading Biden in Pennsylvania by 9 points.

In Michigan, Trump leads Biden 42% to 35%, according to a Marketing Resource Group poll.

In all three battleground states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan — Trump won in 2016 against Hillary Clinton but lost in 2020 to Biden.

Trump is also leading Biden in several other key swing states, like Georgia and North Carolina, as well as in national surveys, according to recent polling.

Across the states with the most narrow margins of victory in 2020 — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Trump is beating Biden 41% to 35%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released in mid-September.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican and Democratic primary, based on the most recent polling, shows that Trump and Biden are leading their respective fields by 57.8% and 61.3%, respectively.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 532 Wisconsin voters from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2%.

Neither Trump nor Biden immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

