New Poll Shows Trump Topping Every Democratic Candidate in Favorability

A new poll shows President Donald Trump is viewed more favorably by voters than any of the top Democratic presidential candidates.

In fact, Trump topped the entire Democratic field in total favorability, partially because many candidates remain unknowns, with very low favorability and unfavorability numbers.

The Economist/YouGov poll, taken from Sunday through Tuesday, gave the president an overall favorability rating of 43 percent, with 29 percent having a “very favorable” reaction to Trump.

The poll found that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont received a 41 percent favorable score, but only 18 percent rated Sanders “very favorable.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden trailed Sanders by 1 percentage point overall with a 40 percent favorability rating, but he had only 17 percent rate him “very favorable.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts racked up a 39 percent overall score, but still received only a 20 percent “very favorable” rating.

Warren’s 20 percent score was the highest “very favorable” rating of any Democrat in the poll.

The poll also found dissonance between Democratic presidential campaigns that focus upon ideology and what Democrats actually want of their candidates.

Among Democrats, 63 percent said they want a nominee who can defeat Trump, while 37 preferred a candidate who agreed with the respondent on most issues.

But the poll seemed to reflect little hope that Democrats had found that nominee.

Respondents were asked whether the candidate they supported would defeat Trump or lose to the president.

For Biden, 32 percent of voters said he would win, but 42 percent said he would lose. When it came to Warren, only 28 percent expect her to win and 44 percent expect her to lose. As for Sanders, 29 percent label him a winner but 46 percent said he would lose to Trump.

The poll found that older voters view Trump the most favorably. He was rated favorably by 54 percent of respondents over 65 and 46 percent of respondents between 45 and 64.

Biden was rated as favorable by 42 percent of voters over 65 and 39 percent of voters 45-64, while Sanders pulled in ratings of 33 percent and 34 percent, respectively. Warren was rated favorably by 33 percent of voters over 65 and 35 percent of voters between 45 and 64.

Support from older voters is vital in winning elections. Census figures show that in 2016, turnout among Americans 65 and over was 70.9 percent, followed by Americans in the 45-64 age bracket with 66.6 percent. Voters in the 18-29 age bracket had the lowest turnout at 46.1 percent.

Trump recently issued a series of tweets denouncing the media as his real opponent.

“The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do ‘fact checking’ anymore, and are only looking for the ‘kill.’ They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt.” Trump wrote.

“The good news is that we are winning. Our real opponent is not the Democrats, or the dwindling number of Republicans that lost their way and got left behind, our primary opponent is the Fake News Media. In the history of our Country, they have never been so bad!” he tweeted.

….The good news is that we are winning. Our real opponent is not the Democrats, or the dwindling number of Republicans that lost their way and got left behind, our primary opponent is the Fake News Media. In the history of our Country, they have never been so bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

The president followed that up with a shot at the media for its take that the economy’s growth might be stalling.

The Economy is great. The only thing adding to “uncertainty” is the Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

“The Economy is great. The only thing adding to “uncertainty” is the Fake News!” Trump wrote.

