New Private Chats Further Bury Hutchinson's Credibility, Prove She Is a Fraud: Report

Private chats from Cassidy Hutchinson, who gave the Jan. 6 investigation panel a scathing depiction of the Trump White House, tell a very different story from the one she gave last month, according to a new report.

Hutchinson was the source of the since-debunked story that former President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the wheel of the presidential SUV.

The Federalist stated it has obtained private communications from Hutchinson that span from December 2020 to May of this year. Hutchinson had not replied to the printing of her communications as of Tuesday evening.

The report’s bottom line was that “Hutchinson commiserated with other targets of the probe about how little information she had about any wrongdoing that day, and lamented how corrupt the politicized committee was. Far from being upset with Trump, Hutchinson repeatedly spoke in favor of him and his presidency.”

Hutchinson was subpoenaed in November of 2021 by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked House Select Committee investigating the Capitol incursion.

The Federalist report said she referred to the panel as a “phony committee” six days after being subpoenaed and told a former White House staff she would have little to tell the panel.

Around the same time, she told a former colleague her testimony would have nothing to offer and made a vulgar reference to Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the panel’s chair, according to the report.

The report stated Hutchinson praised a November 2021 tweet from a former colleague mocking someone’s belief that President Joe Biden won the presidential election.

“When we win again, we’re making her comms director Or press sec,” she wrote.

Her private messages showed her consistently aligning herself with Trump supporters, according to the report.

“I would rather shoot myself dead into the Potomac than see marine one flying around this city without 45 again,” Hutchinson wrote about three months after the incursion, according to the report.

In November 2021, she was using the incursion as a laugh line, according to the report, in a message referencing a friend’s apartment in a building called Park Chelsea. “Let’s have an insurrection at parc Chelsea,” she wrote. “How about … jan 6, 2023?”

Messages showed her joking over which pro-Trump image she might use as a background when giving video testimony to the panel, the report said.

At one point, the report stated that Hutchinson said that a person in Washington, D.C., commented on a sweatshirt she wore that said “45.” She said she told the person, “I’m an insurrectionist.”

Hutchinson at one point called Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the only two Republicans on the panel, as a “crop of losers,” whose “egos are too [f***] big” and consider themselves “The REPUBLICAN MARTYRS,” according to the report.

“I think Liz being the ‘future of the GOP’ is a massive stretch,” Hutchinson wrote at one point, according to the Federalist report. “I think she does have the power to cement the anti-Trump, RINO movement and really capitalize off it on a national scale. She’ll never ever turn the tides in her favor. Ever.”

“Even if Trump were to fall off the face of the Earth, her neocon policies are not where the base’s ideological politics currently are nor will head,” she wrote.

The Federalist report stated that there were messages from May of this year in response to media reports that suggested aides such as Hutchinson would be the key to getting dirt on Trump.

“I wanted to be like … the members LITERALLY told you they’re taking advantage of us … So shut the [f***] up and stop tweeting about me … leave me alone … there is no story here,” Hutchinson wrote, the report said.

The report said Hutchinson said Jim Acosta of CNN told her: Thank you for your bravery and courage. We and the American people look forward to learning more from your testimony.”

Hutchinson then told the person she messaged that she had “about twenty snarky responses typed to respond back but just let it go … Like stop WARPING everything you [f***ing] [jack***] … and also I couldn’t give less of a [f***] what cnn thinks of me. Truly,” according to the report.

