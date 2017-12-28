New Rasmussen Poll Compares Trump’s Approval Rating to Obama’s

Despite critics framing his popularity to be historically low, a newly released poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating to be on par with his Democrat predecessor during the same time frame.

On Thursday, Rasmussen released a survey that places President Trump’s approval rating at 46 percent and his disapproval rating at 53 percent.

This is a virtual tie to Rasmussen polling that found former President Barack Obama’s approval rating at the end of his first year in office — Dec. 28, 2009 — to be 47 percent and his disapproval rating to be 52 percent.

Rasmussen Poll shows Trump at 46% APPROVE this morning, with 53% DISAPPROVE… What about Obama at same exact date first year in presidency?? 46% APPROVE, 53% DISAPPROVE! pic.twitter.com/tKaruSdrpv — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) December 28, 2017

When comparing the two presidents’ popularity during their first year, there was a much bigger drop in Obama’s approval rating compared to his Republican successor.

On Inauguration Day 2009, Obama enjoyed 67 percent approval with just 37 percent in disapproval — an extremely high rating for any new president.

As 2009 came to a close, Obama’s support from Republicans dropped to 16 percent while approval from independents dropped to 47 percent, according to Newsweek.

Throughout his entire first year in office, however, Obama was never able to surpass his inauguration approval rating.

Eight years later, Rasmussen gauged Trump’s approval rating at 56 percent and his disapproval at 44 percent. Trump was able to beat this rating on Jan. 26, with 59 percent approval.

Despite beginning at a much higher standing, Obama ended in the same place as Trump by the close of their first year in office — a long fall for the Democratic president.

The Republican president enjoyed showcasing polls that reveal improvement in his popularity, touting a Politico/Morning Consult in December that showed him at 45 percent approval.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/64a93S07s7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

This news can be interpreted different ways.

Trump’s popularity, following a controversial election season, began at a low point for a new president, but the more stable drop of his approval numbers suggest his White House tenure has not been as tumultuous as critics claim.

Obama, overall, was regarded as a fairly popular president during his time in office. Similar approval ratings could prove to mean Trump will be more liked as time moves forward.

On the other hand, Obama presided over monumental election losses during the first midterm season of his White House tenure.

The president’s popularity is a historical indicator of how down-ballot candidates of the same party perform, and if Trump’s approval rating continues to sink, it could spell trouble for Republicans in 2018.

Republicans are confident that, after successfully passing comprehensive tax reform, their party brand will rise as the vast majority of Americans enjoy more take-home pay and a stronger U.S. economy.

