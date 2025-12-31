Share
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are pictured at a 1995 party at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

New Report Confirms Trump's Epstein Story: He Kicked Him Out of Mar-A-Lago for Being a Creep

 By Nicole Silverio  December 31, 2025 at 10:03am
A new report confirmed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump cut ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after he pressured a young employee at Mar-a-Lago for sex in 2003.

Trump said in July that he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in the early 2000s because he “stole” spa staffers, while other reports suggested that Epstein was removed for making advances toward another member’s teenage daughter.

A report by The Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump permanently removed Epstein from the premises after an 18-year-old beautician told her managers that Epstein had made sexual advances toward her.

The beautician told the managers that Epstein had made advances during a personal house call, which prompted one of them to fax Trump about the allegations and urged him to ban Epstein, according to the report.

Trump said it was a good letter and said that Epstein should be removed.

Former employees also said that the allegations were also reported to the human resources teams, but not to the police, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Palm Beach police began investigating Epstein two years later, when a parent reported that Epstein molested a 14-year-old from a local high school. Authorities arrested Epstein in 2006 and charged him with soliciting prostitution.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Wall Street Journal that Trump kicked Epstein out for being a “creep.”

“No matter how many times this story is told and retold, the truth remains: President Trump did nothing wrong and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar a Lago for being a creep,” Leavitt said.

Employees sent on house calls, including the 18-year-old beautician, were typically licensed by the state board of cosmetology or massage therapy, according to business journal’s report.

Another former Mar-a-Lago employee, Virginia Giuffre, left Mar-a-Lago to go work for Epstein when she was 16 years old. She alleged that Epstein’s former business partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her to perform sex acts. Giuffre died by suicide in April.

Four other Mar-a-Lago employees were listed in Epstein’s address book, which was obtained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2009, according to the report.

The Department of Justice was in the process of releasing documents related to Epstein to comply with The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law in November.

The DOJ said some of the files contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump that were submitted before the 2020 presidential election.

In a 2020 email, a federal prosecutor claimed Trump “traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported,” citing at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996. The documents showed that Mar-a-Lago was subpoenaed in 2021 as part of the case against Maxwell.

Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in August that Trump had always been a “gentleman in all respects” and never committed any illegal wrongdoing.

Several of Epstein’s victims told NBC News in September that they never witnessed or heard of Trump doing anything wrong.

