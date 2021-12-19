A report from The New York Times last week revealed how the conservative investigative journalism group Project Veritas got its hands on a diary written by President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden.

The FBI raided the home of Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe in November. According to a statement from O’Keefe, federal agents also searched the homes of other individuals tied to Project Veritas and took away materials.

The FBI’s aim was to determine whether there was a criminal conspiracy involving Project Veritas journalists to steal and release the contents of Ashley’s diary, which documented her time recovering from addiction.

According to O’Keefe, Project Veritas received a diary from tipsters who claimed it belonged to Ashley.

However, Project Veritas did not publish the diary’s contents because the organization couldn’t verify its authenticity. Project Veritas surrendered the diary to law enforcement.

The investigation into how Project Veritas got the diary is still underway.

The New York Times reported Thursday that it has found out how the diary reached Project Veritas — a story that, according to the outlet, begins in the spring of last year.

During Joe Biden’s campaign, Ashley kept a low profile living in Delray Beach, Florida.

She stayed with a friend who rented a two-bedroom house there, sources told the Times. Ashley had earlier been in Florida when she underwent rehabilitation.

In June 2020, Ashley moved to Philadelphia, intending to return to the Delray Beach home in the fall. That was when her friend let an ex-girlfriend, Aimee Harris, and her two children move into the home, according to the Times.

According to The Times, two individuals familiar with the matter said Harris soon discovered that Ashley used to live in the home and that a few of her belongings were still there. Harris social media postings indicate she was a supporter of then-President Donald Trump, according to the Times.

In September 2020, Project Veritas reportedly got the diary from Harris and a friend of hers. How the transfer took place is still under investigation

According to what Project Veritas told a federal judge in a court filing, around Sept. 3 last year, a tipster left a voice message for Project Veritas saying that “a new occupant moved into a place where Ashley Biden had previously been staying and found Ms. Biden’s diary and other personal items.”

The tipster said “the diary is pretty crazy,” according to the court filing.

Project Veritas has said it bought the diary through an unidentified proxy from “A.H.” and “R.K.,” which, according to the Times, refer to Harris and Robert Kurlander, Harris’ friend and former housemate.

Harris is “fully cooperating with the investigation and will remain responsive to the government’s requests for evidence and for her version of events,” Guy Fronstin, her lawyer, told The Times in an email. “When the facts emerge it will be clear that my client has information relative to the investigation but no culpability.”

Kurlander and his lawyer did not provide a comment, according to The Times.

