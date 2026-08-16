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Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod, Lieutenant General Ed Davis, stands by a drone in Speaker's Square in central London on March 17, 2026, during a visit to the Palace of Westminster, home to Britain's Houses of Parliament, by Ukraine's President.
Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod, Lieutenant General Ed Davis, stands by a drone in Speaker's Square in central London on March 17, 2026, during a visit to the Palace of Westminster, home to Britain's Houses of Parliament, by Ukraine's President. (Jonathan Brady - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

New Report Says Chinese Cameras Used in Naval Assets Secretly Sent Data to Communist Country

 By Jack Davis  August 15, 2026 at 7:43pm
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A new report says drones used by Britain’s Royal Navy were transmitting information to China.

According to The Telegraph, cameras on K3 spy drones contained Chinese-made components that were used to send data to China.

The Telegraph quoted a source that said the incident was a “major failure to check origins of components and we have lost confidence in the platform.”

The report said there are concerns the cameras could have been conducting surveillance on British service members by virtue of proximity to secret British military activities.

A Kraken Technology Group representative denied any such incident happened.

Should NATO countries ban the use of Chinese tech in all military applications?

“We are aware that some third-party, NDAA-compliant cameras had a small number of components originating from outside the UK,” the representative said.

“After a full audit by both Kraken and the Royal Navy we are confident no sensitive information has ever been shared outside of intended channels and any potential vulnerabilities have been identified and closed,” the representative said.

Immediately after the vulnerability was found, Britain shut off all internet connections available to the cameras, according to the website Defense Express.

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Shadow Security Minister Alicia Kearns said: “If we cannot say with confidence what is inside our own military equipment, we cannot say it is ours, or that we are sovereign,” according to GB News.

“When cameras built on Chinese parts are found recording our special forces — their faces, training and operations — we should not be surprised, we should be furious that we still haven’t woken up to the realities of the threat we face,” she said.

The issue was detected during a “routine cyber vulnerability assessment,” a Ministry of Defense representative said, according to Newsweek.

“A thorough investigation found no evidence of MOD data or systems being accessed, compromised or transmitted externally,” the official said.

“The first duty of government is national security, and we take the security of our equipment, networks and data extremely seriously,” the official added.

GB News reported that multiple British allies, including the United States, use the drones.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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