New Report Shows Police Interaction with Trump Shooter Seconds Before Attack as Situation Gets Crazier

Police encountered the man who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump face-to-face moments prior to the Saturday shooting, according to a new report.

The shooting, which occurred at a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of two people — an attendee of the rally, former fire chief Corey Comperator, and the shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Trump’s ear was shot, bloodying his face, but he sustained no other injuries.

According to a Sunday report from the Associated Press, a police officer climbed onto the roof of the small metal-sheet building Crooks later shot Trump from.

In multiple first-hand reports from the rally, witnesses claimed they warned authorities and security personnel about the shooter and pointed out his location as he readied to shoot the president.

The new report confirmed this was the case, prompting a lone local police officer to climb on top of the roof to confront Crooks.

Crooks then pointed his rifle at the officer, who responded by retreating down the ladder he had climbed up.

Shortly thereafter, Crooks “quickly took a shot toward Trump” before Secret Service snipers returned fire, ending his life.

In addition, sources told the Associated Press that bomb-making materials were also found in Crook’s vehicle.

The FBI claims that the shooting is being investigated as “an attempted assassination and an act of domestic terrorism.”

Since the shooting, former President Trump has put out two official statements via his Truth Social account.

In the first, posted Saturday night, Trump thanked Secret Service officials and offered his condolences to Comperator’s family.

In the second statement published Sunday, Trump again offered condolences and offered his thoughts on the state of the country.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness,” Trump wrote.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.”

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

