Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday to run for president in 2024.

Scott has been weighing a presidential run for months, touring early primary states via his Faith in America Tour and launching an exploratory committee on April 12.

The filing comes ahead of his widely expected presidential announcement on Monday, as well as his $6 million ad buy that will launch next week.

“This campaign is built to win and has the resources and messenger to deliver a Republican nomination and ultimately the White House,” a senior Scott official previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

American families are starving for hope. We need to have faith. Faith in God, faith in each other, and faith in America. pic.twitter.com/59Bha0JpEk — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 18, 2023

The front-runner among the GOP presidential hopefuls is former President Donald Trump.

Other announced candidates include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, talk radio host Larry Elder and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Would Tim Scott make a good president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 48% (15 Votes) No: 52% (16 Votes)

The man seen as the top challenger to Trump, however, has yet to enter the race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to announce his campaign sometime this month.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is running for re-election.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.