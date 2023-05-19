Share
New Republican Contender Files to Run for President, Massive Ad Campaign Launching Next Week

 By Mary Lou Masters  May 19, 2023 at 8:38am
Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Friday to run for president in 2024.

Scott has been weighing a presidential run for months, touring early primary states via his Faith in America Tour and launching an exploratory committee on April 12.

The filing comes ahead of his widely expected presidential announcement on Monday, as well as his $6 million ad buy that will launch next week.

“This campaign is built to win and has the resources and messenger to deliver a Republican nomination and ultimately the White House,” a senior Scott official previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Punk Leftist Tries to Ambush Lauren Boebert, Watch How Ex-Cop Clay Higgins Saves the Day

The front-runner among the GOP presidential hopefuls is former President Donald Trump.

Other announced candidates include former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, talk radio host Larry Elder and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Would Tim Scott make a good president?

The man seen as the top challenger to Trump, however, has yet to enter the race.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to announce his campaign sometime this month.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is running for re-election.

Mary Lou Masters
Conversation