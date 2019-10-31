SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

New Resolution Boxes Out Impeachment Critics, Gives Schiff Even More Power

×
By Jared Harris
Published October 31, 2019 at 10:39am
Print

Democrats are supercharging their attempt to impeach President Donald Trump with a resolution that would shuffle powers around, boxing out impeachment critics while giving Rep. Adam Schiff even more power.

Democrats passed House Resolution 660 Thursday.

The resolution’s stated objective is “directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes.”

In actuality, the move only puts more power into Schiff’s hands while apparently denying Republicans the right to call their own witnesses without approval.

According to the Washington Examiner’s assessment of the resolution, it strips the House Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees of their power of investigation.

TRENDING: Schiff Impeachment Witness: Trump Call to Ukraine Originated from Nat'l Security Staffers

From now on, only the Adam Schiff-led Intelligence Committee will be asking the questions.

Impeachment critics Reps. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows, as well as other Republicans on the committees no longer allowed to interview witnesses, are effectively being boxed out of a major part of the investigation.

“It’s totally one-sided,” Meadows told the Washington Examiner. “They can continue to do secret depositions. They have noticed depositions for John Bolton and others next week in anticipation of a positive vote Thursday. All it does is limit the committees that will be involved in the depositions.”

As for those in the Intelligence Committee, Schiff will have to approve any witness Republicans want to call forward.

Are these new rules fair?

“There’s no guarantee we can call any witnesses,” GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup told the Examiner.

Republicans on the committee are now expected to submit a written request for any witnesses they wish to interview, along with their reasons for wanting to do so. Schiff has the final approval on all of these requests.

Under the guise of an apparent push for transparency, the resolution also allows Schiff to release redacted and censored transcripts of the committee’s actions but stops short of requiring it.

“It says they are authorized to disclose depositions, which means they can pick and choose which depositions they will release,” Meadows said.

In effect, Schiff not only has power over which witnesses are interviewed but what information is released. If he’s allowed to pick and choose like this, impeachment may be a breeze for Democrats.

RELATED: Beto's Pandering Trip to Newtown Comes to Hard Stop as Resident Makes a Stand

Considering how his office coordinated with the original whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal, this may be the bit of power the lawmaker was hoping for.

Not every Democrat is completely on board with these new rules, however.

Two members of the party, Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Collin Peterson both voted against the resolution, signaling that cracks may be forming in the seemingly united push for impeachment at all costs.

Under Schiff’s partisan lead, this impeachment debacle is bound to get much messier.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Beto's Pandering Trip to Newtown Comes to Hard Stop as Resident Makes a Stand
New Resolution Boxes Out Impeachment Critics, Gives Schiff Even More Power
Drag Queen Gives Unsuspecting Children a Look Up His Skirt
James Comey Hints That He's Prepared To Flee the US
Once-Smug Kamala Tries To Pin Blame as She Slips to 5th Place
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×