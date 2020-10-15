Newly discovered emails apparently show that Hunter Biden was trying to make deals in China that would be “interesting for me and my family” and included a reference to an unnamed “big guy.”

The emails were published Thursday by the New York Post, which on Wednesday had published emails it described as being from the hard drive of a discarded computer. The emails indicated that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a top executive of a Ukrainian energy firm in 2015, when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

Big Tech giants Twitter and Facebook outraged conservatives when both social media companies banned or limited users from spreading the news.

The China emails come from 2017, according to the report, and appear to reference deals Hunter Biden was trying to make with CEFC China Energy Co.

The emails estimate Hunter Biden would be paid “850.” and that equity shares in a new company he was trying to start would be split with “10 held by H for the big guy.”

The email chain did not reveal the identity of “the big guy.”

Joe Biden has said he had no awareness of his son’s international business dealings in either Ukraine or China.

The emails reported Thursday include a series of communications from Aug. 2, 2017, with Ye Jianming, who was the chairman of CEFC but vanished in 2018. The company went bankrupt earlier this year.

The email shows Biden wrote that the terms of a deal had been improved from one that would pay Hunter Biden $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

“Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV’s [joint venture’s] investments,” the email stated.

A photo dated Aug. 1, 2017, shows a handwritten flowchart of the ownership of “Hudson West” split 50/50 between two entities ultimately controlled by Hunter Biden and someone identified as “Chairman.”

The email from Biden was later sent to financier Gongwen Dong.

An interim report released in September by the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees painted an overview of Hunter Biden’s activities in China. Besides Hunter Biden, the report names Joe Biden’s brother, James, and James’ wife, Sara, as benefiting from their family name.

“Hunter Biden’s connections and financial associations appear to have accelerated significantly after he associated himself with Ye Jianming, who had deep connections with the Communist regime and PLA. However, that didn’t seem to have any impact on Hunter Biden, who made millions from the relationship. Indeed, Hunter Biden and his family, to include James and Sara Biden, associated with other Chinese nationals such as Gongwen Dong. In one case, the three of them went on a $100,000 global spending spree after Gongwen Dong and Hunter Biden opened a joint account. In addition, Hunter Biden received millions of dollars over a period of years from Gongwen Dong’s companies. According to records acquired by the Committees, many of these transactions involved potential criminal financial activity,” the report stated.

The new information, coupled with what was already known, caused a sensation on Twitter.

This is why Joe Biden refuses to blame China for the China Virus — his family is on the payroll of the Chinese Communist Party. Emails reveal how Hunter Biden tried to cash in big on behalf of family with Chinese firm https://t.co/8ynNw4RgzF — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 15, 2020

Hunter Biden flew to China on an official visit with Joe Biden in 2013 Hunter ended up inking a deal for his hedge fund with the Bank of China within days of the visit. Convenient. https://t.co/sBXAovIE7Z — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 8, 2020

China Joe Biden lied, FBI knew he was lying, and did nothing despite evidence: Senate committee investigating alleged Hunter Biden drive, smoking-gun email https://t.co/pbg9DwjUxk #MAGA @realDonaldTrump #AmericaFirst — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 14, 2020

The Senate committees’ report said Hunter Biden, who was involved in business dealings with China as early as the first year of the Obama administration, was involved in the 2015 acquisition of a U.S. company by a Chinese firm. The report called that a potential conflict of interest because of his father’s role in the Obama administration that approved the deal.

The report also noted that Hunter Biden’s business ventures in China included 2013 meetings with a Chinese banker after flying to China aboard Air Force Two.

“Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government. Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office,” the report said.

“The records acquired by the Committees show consistent, significant and extensive financial connections among and between Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, [Hunter Biden business partner] Devon Archer, and Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime and PLA [China’s People’s Liberation Army] as well as other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds. These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” the report stated. In its reporting about the Hunter Biden emails, the New York Post said a computer was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 but never claimed. The shop owner later informed federal authorities of the computer, which also has files on it that the Post said show Hunter Biden smoking crack and engaging in sex. Federal officials took possession of the computer in December, the Post reported. However, the shop owner made a copy of the contents of the hard drive and gave it to a lawyer for former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in September. Giuliani supplied a copy to the Post. The Western Journal has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment Thursday. The Post reported Thursday that Hunter Biden’s attorney, George Mesires, and the Biden campaign did not return requests for comment. However, the Post noted that in a previous statement, Mesires had attacked the story’s credibility. “There is no need for comment on any so-called information provided by Rudy Giuliani,” Mesires said. “He has been pushing widely discredited conspiracy theories about the Biden family, openly relying on actors tied to Russian intelligence. His record of dishonesty in these matters speaks for itself.” On Wednesday, Biden campaign Andrew Bates spokesman issued a statement in response to the Post report. “Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Bates stated.

