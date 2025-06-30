Share
New Satellite Imagery Shows Iran Is Up to Something at Fordow

 By V. Saxena  June 30, 2025 at 7:38am
Fresh activity was spotted over the weekend at the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran that was hit by U.S. bunker buster bombs on June 21, suggesting that the rogue regime was up to something.

High-resolution satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies on Sunday showed a newly built access road next to the facility, in addition to a slew of equipment, including cranes, an excavator, and several cars.

The BBC reported that the images seemed to “show signs of some work under way at the Fordow facility where the Iranian government has been enriching uranium.”

“According to nuclear weapons expert David Albright … the construction work may include backfilling the craters, carrying out engineering damage assessments and radiological sampling,” the British outlet further noted.

These new images have reignited concerns that the U.S. bunker buster bombs were not as successful as President Donald Trump had originally suggested.

Concerns first erupted after a preliminary intelligence report leaked to the media warned that the damage incurred by the bombs would hold Iran’s nuclear program back by only a matter of months.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth fiercely denied the legitimacy of the intelligence report last week, telling reporters that “anyone with two eyes” could see the immense damage that Fordow had sustained.

Was Trump’s decision to strike Iran a good one?

“If you want to know what’s going on at Fordow, you better go there and get a big shovel because no one’s under there right now,” he added.

Hegseth cited a number of entities and officials to back up his assertion, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and the Israel Defense Forces.

The defense secretary also quoted Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson as having said that “our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that’s for sure.”

Late last week, however, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi cast further doubt on the success of the U.S.’s bombing of Iran.

Speaking with CBS News on Friday for an interview that didn’t fully air until Sunday, Grossi revealed that Iranian officials had told the IAEA in advance that it intended to relocate its enriched uranium elsewhere before the June 21 attack.

“So some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved,” he said.

Grossi also said that while the June 21 attack had definitely set Iran back vis-a-vis its desire for a nuclear weapon, it hadn’t necessarily set it back as much as believed.

“They can have, you know, in a matter of months, I would say, a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium, or less than that,” he said.

“Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there,” he added.

