What comes after the nuclear apocalypse? As far as the Amazon Prime streaming series “Fallout” is concerned, great ratings.

Nielsen just unveiled its list of top 10 streaming shows and in a list dominated by shows that have had solid fan followings for years, “Fallout” was on top, according to Deadline.

The list covered the period from April 8 to April 14, but “Fallout” was not released until April 10.

For those not familiar with the video game from which it was adapted, the plot of the show, as summarized by IMDb is that in “post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits.”

Fallout @falloutonprime Is one of the greatest TV shows I’ve ever seen. Rating this “adaptation” a 10/10 would be an understatement. Jonathan Nolan and company have pulled off a cinematic miracle. Is New Vegas 2 confirmed?#FalloutOnPrime #FalloutNewVegas #Fallout pic.twitter.com/G5712Qypwj — M.A. (@MattAAW) April 12, 2024

The combination drew viewers to spend a collective 2.9 billion minutes watching the series, according to Dateline, making it Amazon’s most successful title, with more than a billion minutes above the splash made by “Reacher.”

The show was also a billion minutes ahead of “Bluey,” a Disney show for kids. In fact, it topped the combined minutes of “Bluey” and third-place “Grey’s Anatomy” combined.

Amazon Prime said that in the show’s first 16 days, 65 million viewers watched it, according to Variety.

🆕️JUST IN:#PLAYSTATION FANS upset “Fallout” The TV Show is being touted as “the best video game adaptation ever made.” Fallout is front runner to win @thegameawards for this honor. Last year, “Twisted Metal” flopped in ratings and had fans devastated. #FalloutOnPrime #Xbox pic.twitter.com/fBGCQorIkB — G.O.A.T. GAMING (@iiamcloudman) April 10, 2024

The show was the most-watched debut since the arrival of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” back in 2022.

Amazon noted that the show had the highest viewing audience ever in the 18-34 age range and that 60 percent of the audience was from outside the United States. Britain, France and Brazil were listed as the other top viewing nations.

For a debut show to be king of the hill bucks a recent trend. For example, from April 12 to April 18, the eighth highest-grossing film in the U.S. was “Shrek 2,” an animated feature that first debuted 20 years ago.

Nielsen’s streaming data showed 75 percent of those who watched the show were under 50, with 63 percent of the audience made up of males. Deadline reported.

Elsewhere in the top 10, were “Vikings” in fourth place and “The Resident” in fifth.

Streaming Ratings: ‘Fallout’ Has Amazon’s Biggest Opening Ever https://t.co/QhpqwXvPSV — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 9, 2024

“Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,” which like “Fallout” had only eight episodes to watch during the ratings time period, was sixth with 889 million minutes.

Next comes a tribute to a show born long before streaming was a thing – “NCIS,” with 465 episodes to choose from. It attracted viewers for 854 million minutes to finish one place ahead of the comedy staple “Family Guy,” which placed eighth.

Rounding out the top 10 were adult cartoon “Bob’s Burgers” and Disney’s animated film “Wish.”

