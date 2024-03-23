The reality at the southern border became more clear for many Americans when the New York Post’s Jennie Taer shared video of dozens of illegals overwhelming members of the Texas National Guard, tearing fencing apart, and rushing to get into the United States.

President Joe Biden’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection took quick action, however, to keep that from happening again.

That is, to keep video like that from getting out again.

Taer shared a picture Thursday afternoon in an X post that showed two Border Patrol members putting up a sign directing members of the media to stay away from the area where Taer apparently was when she took that video the previous day.

“MEMBERS OF MEDIA,” the sign shouted out in all caps, “Please stay off the ramp and away from the sliding gate.”

Media now being blocked from the scene where we captured a breach by hundreds of migrants in El Paso yesterday, how do we do our jobs now? pic.twitter.com/0AnJ9K8VxT — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 22, 2024

“DO NOT disrupt U.S. Border Patrol Operations by being in the was of transportation vehicles,” the sign warned.

“DO NOT attempt to make contact with migrants unless authorized by U.S. Border Patrol officials,” it continued.

The sign then directed any further inquiries to the U.S. Border Patrol Public Affairs Office.

“Media now being blocked from the scene where we captured a breach by hundreds of migrants in El Paso yesterday,” Taer said in the X post in which she shared the picture of the sign.

“[H]ow do we do our jobs now?” she wanted to know.

Taer’s video from Thursday appears below.

WARNING: The following video contains images and graphic language that some viewers may find disturbing.

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

The New York Post reported that the Guard members eventually pushed back the surging crowd of illegal immigrants.

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said some of the illegal immigrants who rushed the gate and were detained will be expelled, according to KFOX-TV.

“Right now, all the migrants we encountered today here at Gate 36 will be transported to a processing center, to face consequences under Title 8 authority,” the representative said, adding that those who participated in the gate-smashing will not be able to apply for any immigration status for the next five years.

“We need to educate the community that anybody that enters the country illegally, or doesn’t have a basis to stay in the country, will be set for removal to their country of origin,” the CBP representative said.

