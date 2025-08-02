New 'Social Network 2' Plot Blames Jan. 6 on Facebook Not Censoring Enough Voices in 2020

“The Social Network” is set for a sequel of sorts, and it could likely be a leftist propaganda-ridden dumpster fire.

“The Social Network 2” is not a sequel in the traditional sense of the word, but a part two directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Where the 2010 film was based on Ben Mezrich’s “The Accidental Billionaires,” Sorkin’s will use a series of articles published in October 2021 by the Wall Street Journal called “The Facebook Files” as his inspiration.

A sequel to #TheSocialNetwork is the works, with Aaron Sorkin set to write and direct. via Deadline – https://t.co/FI4D3JeMeQ pic.twitter.com/lqmjpl9XwW — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 25, 2025



Deadline reports Sorkin had been looking for his angle since the first film’s release and found it in Jan. 6, 2021.

He stated in a 2024 interview that he believed Facebook played a part in those events.

It’s not a film about that day exclusively, and while it has yet to be released, “The Social Network 2” has all the components of another tirade, hamming up the riot at the Capitol to demonize President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Deadline noted that the film will cover topics like Facebook’s impact on young people and violence outside the United States, but in the modern political climate, beating the dead horse that is the “orange man bad” narrative against Trump won’t help ticket sales like it used to.

The Jan. 6, 2021, official story looks increasingly dubious in light of recent news.

With Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard exposing prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama for concocting a smear campaign against Trump, the likelihood that the events at the Capitol were another coordinated effort only go up.

Certainly, rioters and bad actors showed up that day to wreak havoc and cause mayhem, but it was a moment that could have been avoided. Democrats, however, wanted it.

In September 2024, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight revealed Trump instructed measures to be taken to keep the day peaceful, which were ignored.

The president requested 10,000 soldiers present that day to keep order, but he was turned down by Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

With Gabbard’s intel release, the believability of the Jan. 6 narrative is not what it used to be.

More Americans are waking up to the idea the officials in government consistently conspired against Trump, whether it be branding him as an agent of Russia or an insurrectionist.

Maybe Sorkin should try a different major event that was amplified through Facebook.

There’s a shortage of coverage by Hollywood and major media outlets of the violence, chaos, and destruction in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Now that would really be an angle to capture audiences and make them consider how Facebook impacts the national conversation on issues of race, violence, anti-police rhetoric, and the mental gymnastics used to excuse left-wing rioting.

