In a Sunday Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called the House underneath him “the rule of law team.” It almost feels new to hear this characterization. The last few years have seemed absolutely lawless to the people of the United States under the Biden administration. We are now living in a very surreal, chaotic and dangerous moment as a result.

That moment is extrapolating outward to the entire world. From the moment he officially grabbed the gavel, Johnson vowed to gain control. This includes setting things right at home according to the Constitution. At the top of his list sits whether or not President Joe Biden should be impeached.

“We are going to follow the law and follow the Constitution, and I think we have a suspicion of where that may lead, but we’re going to let the evidence speak for itself. I look forward to rolling that out over the coming days and weeks and letting the American people see exactly why we’re taking the next steps and where it’s headed,” he told FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo.

“We’re trying to move forward on some of this very aggressively. I think the American people are owed these answers,” he continued, indicating, that he is “looking at” subpoenaing Hunter Biden as a part of the investigation, Fox reported.

Johnson is broaching the issue objectively and methodically. He is choosing to allow facts to lead the House’s steps in the investigation, aiding in thwarting efforts by the Biden White House, Biden administration, and Democrats to discredit him in the eyes of voters from the start. So dangerous do they view the influence and legitimacy of the current speaker, they will latch upon just about anything they can to cast doubt on him.

This includes recent comments made by Johnson regarding where to actually place the blame for widespread gun violence and mass shootings in the United States. Whereas Johnson points to the hearts of Americans, Biden and his administration rebuke that claim, conveniently pointing to guns, themselves. As if guns could shoot people on their own.

Per Politico, White House spokesman Andrew Bates claimed, “Gun crime is uniquely high in the United States because congressional Republicans have spent decades choosing the gun industry’s lobbyists over the lives of innocent Americans.”

Nowhere in that statement do I see words indicative of what is truly contributing to gun violence in the United States, namely the progressive, deliberate breakdown of society leading to immense human suffering and overall instability, individually and as a whole.

That is the crux of the gun violence problem and where the solution lies. Johnson is a clear and grounded thinker. He knows this, just as he knows that the American people are enormously tired of watching how a two-tiered justice system is applied to the present president and his wreck of a son.

The president’s mega-wealthy lifestyle coupled with the disastrous escapades of his drug-addicted, overly sexed dope of an offspring aren’t fooling anyone. Their boldness about it is infuriating, especially as plenty of Americans are having issues making ends meet due to failed Bidenomics.

The inquiry process that began under former Speaker Kevin McCarthy is now being aggressively expedited under Johnson.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is demanding answers from the president in the form of clarification regarding a $200,000 check he received from his brother, James Biden, the New York Post reported.

The substantial funds were obtained by the president on “the same day James Biden received an identical transfer from a U.S. hospital company by promising to use his ‘political connections’ to find a Middle Eastern investor,” according to the Post. Coincidence?

Comer calls it fishy. White House counsel Edward Siskel calls it a “loan repayment” made by the president to his brother. Even if it was just a loan repayment, one still has to question how the president got such dough in which to lend.

Given the financial mess our nation is in at present, as well as the evidence that continues to uncover itself, including the testimony provided by Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, to the House Oversight Committee that shines a light on access being sold to our nation’s enemies from the Bidens, “criminal” seems much more likely.

Emphasizing the importance of facts, Johnson realizes the gravity of the situation and the responsibility he holds to the American people. Not wanting to add to the existing distrust among them for the government, Johnson is intent on using his actions to regain that trust. His intention is to work by the book — despite patience wearing thin among the public.

There is no doubt in my mind that we have the right man in the speakership. There is an assurance with Johnson from the get-go that whatever the House undertakes, it will be done right.

