New Speaker to Start Every Day Praying in One Specific Room at Capitol

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  October 31, 2023 at 4:13pm
Humility is a rarity among those in prominent positions across various professions and sectors.

Rarer still to see a person in one of the highest offices of the land acknowledging the need for God’s guidance and wisdom in his life.

So it is a refreshing change and a hopeful sign that the new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, plans to start his days as speaker, not in one of the congressional offices or getting comfortable in his new speaker’s chair, but in the chapel.

During an interview with Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, McEneny said Johnson took her to the prayer room, telling her that he was going to start every morning in prayer in that room, in front of the picture of George Washington on his knees, asking for wisdom and guidance.

The Capitol prayer room near the Rotunda was created in 1955. It features a stained glass window depicting George Washington in prayer, with inscriptions from Psalm 16:1 and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The Great Seal of the United States and the names of the original states are included, symbolizing faith in tolerance and unity. A Bible, prayer benches, chairs, plants, candles, and an American flag furnish the room. Craftsmen from California donated the stained glass window. The room provides a quiet place for members of Congress to seek guidance and is not open to public tours.


Johnson has not been reticent to share his faith or his worldview regardless of what people may say about it.

Right after being elected as speaker, instead of celebrating with champagne, Johnson led the entire Republican conference in prayer, revealing from that single act how he plans to conduct his job.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Johnson told Hannity, “People are curious. What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?”

“I said, well go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my world view, that’s what I believe,” he said.

 

And as it often is, behind a good man is a praying woman.

When asked why his wife didn’t attend his ascension to House Speaker, Johnson replied, “She spent the last couple of weeks on her knees in prayer to the Lord and she’s a little worn out.”

Of course, a person who wears his faith on his sleeve seems to bring out the “crazy” in many Democrats, and the attacks have already started.

Host of “Real Time,” Bill Maher, called Johnson a “Super, duper, uber Christian. I mean super Christ-y. Probably the worst of the election deniers… Loves Jesus, hates democracy,” according to Fox News.

Maher also compared Johnson to the Maine shooter, saying, “I was reading about this horrible shooting in Maine. And, you know, we don’t know much about the guy yet, but apparently he heard voices and I thought ‘Is he that different than Mike Johnson?’”

The Democrats may mock, but for many Americans, the sight of Johnson on his knees without fear of criticism assures us that Johnson isn’t looking for approval from the media or the polls, which can change from day to day like shifting sand.

Instead, he wants to build his legacy on the Rock and on the Word of God.

And that is the best foundation to build on.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
