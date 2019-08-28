New Steve Bannon Film Exposes Ties Between Chinese Gov't and World’s Largest Telecom Company

The upcoming film “Claws of the Red Dragon,” produced by Steve Bannon, highlights the national security threat posed by Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

The movie is inspired by the real-world events surrounding the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada, in December 2018.

The arrest was made at the request of the United States, which is seeking to extradite Meng from Canada to face prosecution for bank and wire fraud charges in relation to skirting American sanctions against Iran, CNBC reported.

Huawei — the largest telecom company in the world — also faces these charges in the U.S.

Bannon, the film’s executive producer, described Hauwei as the “telecommunications arm” of the Chinese Communist Party. He believes the CCP represents an “existential threat” to freedom in the U.S. and the rest of the Western world.

“Run by a radical cadre of the Chinese Communist Party, China’s Communism today is the greatest existential threat the West has ever faced. Huawei, the technology and telecommunications arm of the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army, is the greatest national security threat we have ever faced, as it is already in the process of a global tech domination via 5G and 6G,” Bannon said in a news release.

The former White House chief strategist and Trump campaign CEO said, “Claws of the Red Dragon is a seminal and timely work exposing the inner workings of the CCP and Huawei.”

The movie seeks to expose the ties between the Chinese communist government and Huawei by setting the story to screen, based on the true events surrounding Meng’s arrest.

“The film follows fictional Chinese-Canadian journalist Jane Li as she reports on the arrest and detention in Canada of the CFO and heiress of fictional Chinese company Huaxing Hi-Tech,” according to the news release from New Tang Dynasty Television Canada.

“Through her reporting, Li — based on and inspired by a real-life journalist — exposes the company’s ties to the CCP and Chinese Communist Military.”

The New York-based New Tang Dynasty Television is the global news and entertainment media company behind “Claws of the Red Dragon,” which was produced by its Canadian subsidiary.

Meng continues to be held under house arrest in Vancouver, while she awaits her extradition trial.

China has repeatedly voiced its objections to her detention, both to Canada and the U.S.

President Donald Trump has hinted at a willingness to intervene in Meng’s case, if it would be helpful in trade talks with China, according to CNBC.

The president signed an executive order placing Huawei on the Commerce Department’s entities list, which severely limits the company’s ability to do business in the U.S, The Washington Times reported.

“Claws of the Red Dragon” is slated to be released online in September.

