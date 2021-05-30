A new study claims that Chinese scientists created the coronavirus in a Wuhan, China, lab.

A report in the Daily Mail said that the study is soon to be published in the Quarterly Review of Biophysics Discovery. The report also notes that the two scientists who conducted the study have long claimed that Chinese scientists retro-engineered the virus to make it appear that it was of natural origin.

The study claims there was “deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data” at Chinese labs, according to the report.

The paper was written by British Professor Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St. George’s University in London, and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen, a virologist whose pharmaceutical company has developed a coronavirus vaccine still being tested.

Their work says that they discovered “unique fingerprints” in the virus that could not have come from nature, according to the Daily Mail. They said their first attempted to publish their concerns was rejected last year.

They now claim that “SARS-Coronavirus-2 has no credible natural ancestor” and it is “beyond reasonable doubt” that “laboratory manipulation” created the virus that has ravaged the globe.

The study claims that after looking at experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology between 2002 and 2019, the authors could piece together how the virus was created, the Daily Mail reported.

They claim that Chinese scientists were aided in their work by American universities in what is called “gain of function” research, according to the report. That type of research uses a lab setting to increase the infectious nature of naturally occurring viruses.

The authors say that the researchers in China used the essence of a naturally occurring virus found in bats that has become the coronavirus that has killed millions, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the Daily Mail, Sorensen said the arrangement of amino acids, which makes the virus more infectious, is not normal.

“The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row. The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it,” Dalgleish said.

The new paper says these aspects of the virus are “unique fingerprints” that are “indicative of purposive manipulation,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The likelihood of it being the result of natural processes is very small,” the report states, according to the Daily Mail.

“A natural virus pandemic would be expected to mutate gradually and become more infectious but less pathogenic which is what many expected with the COVID-19 pandemic but which does not appear to have happened.”

‘The implication of our historical reconstruction, we posit now beyond reasonable doubt, of the purposively manipulated chimeric virus SARS-CoV-2 makes it imperative to reconsider what types of Gain of Function experiments it is morally acceptable to undertake. Because of wide social impact, these decisions cannot be left to research scientists alone,” the scientists’ paper states, according to the Daily Mail.

They also claim that after the pandemic began, Chinese scientists “retro-engineered” the virus to make it appear natural.

“Strains ‘popped up’ after January 2020 are not credible,” the paper states, according to the Daily Mail. “For a year we have possessed prima facie evidence of retro-engineering in China in early 2020.”

