Not all COVID news prophesies the doom of humanity and the collapse of civilization.

From the beginning of the pandemic, the fear of waning or non-existent immunity loomed large over the establishment media. The fact that they were contradicting long-standing immunology didn’t matter — they were making money.

The widespread fear drove Bloomberg columnist Andreas Kluth to claim that “we’re in for seemingly endless cycles of outbreaks and remissions, social restrictions and relaxations, lockdowns and reopenings.”

Fortunately for our civil liberties, it appears that Kluth and all the other establishment media fearmongers were dead wrong.

A study published Monday in Nature by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that even mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 can leave behind lasting immunity — immunity that would guard against repeated infections for most people.

“Last fall, there were reports that antibodies wane quickly after infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, and mainstream media interpreted that to mean that immunity was not long-lived,” said senior author Ali Ellebedy, an associate professor of pathology and immunology, of medicine and of molecular microbiology.

“But that’s a misinterpretation of the data,” Ellenbedy claimed.

“It’s normal for antibody levels to go down after acute infection, but they don’t go down to zero; they plateau. Here, we found antibody-producing cells in people 11 months after first symptoms. These cells will live and produce antibodies for the rest of people’s lives. That’s strong evidence for long-lasting immunity.”

The key, according to the study, is in our bone marrow.

While antibody levels do decrease significantly for the first few months after a COVID-19 infection, they eventually level off — largely because bone marrow contains these antibody-producing cells. Some of these antibodies were present as long as eleven months after the initial infection.

“People with mild cases of COVID-19 clear the virus from their bodies two to three weeks after infection, so there would be no virus driving an active immune response seven or 11 months after infection,” Ellebedy said.

“These cells are not dividing. They are quiescent, just sitting in the bone marrow and secreting antibodies. They have been doing that ever since the infection resolved, and they will continue doing that indefinitely,” he continued.

The next step is to see whether the same applies to asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 or to those who are fully vaccinated. I would be surprised if there is a significant difference.

This news, for those of us who aren’t paralyzed by fear anyway, should not come as a surprise.

Similar findings were reported for SARS (which is genetically similar to COVID-19), for which survivors were found to have durable T-cell immunity 17 years later.

But, unsurprising as these findings are, they are certainly welcome. Now, those who would use the pandemic as a way of gaining more power have one fewer tool in their toolbox.

The pandemic appears to be ending. Perhaps, if we are lucky, the establishment media will realize it.

