Pew Research performed an autopsy on the 2024 election, and it determined that former Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign flatlined, before Election Day.

On Thursday, Pew released their study of the election — complete with an array of data looking at Harris and President Donald Trump’s previous election performances prior to their squaring off and how 2024 Harris compared to 2020 Joe Biden.

One particular conclusion Pew made stuck out and should shut the door tight on any speculation that Election Night could have gone differently had voters turned out enthusiastically for the Democratic candidate.

According to Pew, “Harris would not necessarily have benefited from higher voter turnout.”

The study read, “[I]f all Americans eligible to vote in 2024 had cast ballots, the overall margin in the popular vote likely would not have been much different.”

Just wow.

Then to compare Harris to Biden in 2020: “[Her performance with nonvoters] is a stark contrast to 2020, when those who didn’t vote expressed a clear preference for Biden over Trump (46 percent to 35 percent),” Pew stated.

And just to add insult to injury and truly underscore how terrible a candidate Harris was, Pew indicated, “Democrats have held an edge among nonvoters in prior elections dating back to at least the 1960s.”

Yikes!

In the lead up to the election, voters were told, Harris had the voters; they just weren’t getting off the couch to cast a ballot.

Recall when former President Barack Obama, on the campaign trail for Harris, scolded black men for their lack of enthusiasm and low turnout for her.

Pew’s conclusions fly in the face of the grandest left-wing narrative perpetuated against Trump: We have the numbers to resist him; we just need to mobilize the people to support us.

Democrats did not have the numbers. They did not have the support.

They had a last-minute candidate who performed very poorly and lost.

Pew’s study perhaps should not be that earth shattering.

Democrats ironically — considering the party’s name — pushed out decrepit Biden in favor of Harris and installed her in the role of Democratic presidential candidate without allowing Democrats to actually vote for her in a primary.

What could have gone wrong when the party elites chose the candidate, rather than letting their voters decide in a primary? Everything, it seems.

Whatever 2028 brings for Democrats, they should not bring Harris. (Although, Republicans wouldn’t shed a tear if they did.)

Republicans are already deciding on their 2028 presidential hopefuls, but Democrats are leaderless, directionless, and (seemingly) hopeless headed into 2028.

