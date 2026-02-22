'New TARIFFS': Trump Bounces Back with Second Global Tariff Hike Since SCOTUS Ruling

President Donald Trump bounced back Saturday after being handed a reverse Friday by the Supreme Court by saying he will not abandon his policy of charging tariffs on goods from other nations.

“Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!”

“…The Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!” – President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cN3ss6Jl0N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 21, 2026

Trump indicated Friday that he was not taking the Supreme Court ruling lying down

“The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way!” he had posted Friday night on Truth Social.

Trump also posted that “Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of TARIFFS should be ashamed of themselves. Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!”

CNBC noted that there was some uncertainty after Trump’s post,

A White House fact sheet issued Friday said the initial 10 percent tariffs would be in effect for 150 days as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

The fact sheet noted that “Tariffs will continue to be a critical tool in President Trump’s toolbox for protecting American businesses and workers, reshoring domestic production, lowering costs, and raising wages.”

“The Supreme Court’s disappointing decision today will not deter the President’s effort to reshape the long-distorted global trading system that has undermined the economic and national security of our country, and contributed to fundamental international payment problems,” the fact sheet said.

The fact sheet also noted that Trump’s tariffs have transformed trading relationships.

“As a result of the President’s tariffs, major U.S. trading partners covering more than half of global GDP have agreed to historic trade and investment deals to open new markets for U.S. exports, promote manufacturing reshoring, and bring reciprocity and balance to our trade relations,” the fact sheet said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs, a power the U.S. Constitution assigns to the legislature.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the majority. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices.

Of note, Trump helped nominate both Gorsuch and Barrett — and he seemed to call them out specifically without naming names.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” Trump said shortly after the ruling was announced, according to Politico.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.